MENAFN - ValueWalk) Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (Thai SEC) has proposed capping daily stablecoin deposits and withdrawals at 5 million baht, approximately $148,000, per customer at each regulated digital asset operator.

The limit would apply separately to deposits and to withdrawals at each operator, the regulator said in a November 12 announcement publishing the draft notification. The Thai SEC said the rules are intended to stop stablecoins being used for money laundering, cybercrime, and circumvention of international money transfer rules.

A ceiling, not a licensing rule

Most jurisdictions that regulate stablecoins work through reserve requirements, disclosure duties, or licensing regimes. Thailand is instead testing a blunt per-day monetary ceiling on customer movement, a design that is rare among major markets.

The draft pairs the cap with an ownership test for transfers. Stablecoins could move only between accounts or wallets verified as belonging to the same customer, and transfers involving another person's wallets would be barred. Operators would have to comply with the FATF Travel Rule, which requires crypto service providers to collect and share information about transfers, and to use blockchain analytics to flag wallets linked to suspicious activity.

“The value of stablecoins transferred into and out of a customer's account must be commensurate with the customer's source of income and financial position,” the Thai SEC said in its release.

Carve-outs and the comment window

The draft exempts several flows from the 5-million-baht ceiling: transfers between a customer's own accounts on SEC-supervised platforms, operators' own business transfers, Travel Rule-compliant transfers between regulated operators, market-maker activity on stablecoin-baht pairs, digital token offering subscriptions and refunds, and Bank of Thailand-approved activities. Pure peer-to-peer onchain transactions outside registered platforms would not be covered.

Exchanges would also have to publicly disclose the names of their market makers and the assets they provide liquidity for, and screen them for money laundering risk. Off-platform trades arranged by brokers or dealers would face a minimum threshold of 3 million baht, approximately $89,000, with public price disclosure required.

The draft follows a September public hearing in which the Thai SEC proposed supervising stablecoin activity through licensed operators, and builds on Travel Rule wallet-verification rules the regulator adopted that month, which one outlet reports take effect in February 2027.

Public comments on the draft close on November 26. The proposal arrives amid a broader Thai enforcement campaign that includes a criminal complaint against Bitget's operator and a December 5 deadline for Bitget users before the platform is blocked, part of a crackdown that has also reached VCEX and Coins TH.