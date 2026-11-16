MENAFN - USA Art News) A new documentary, Frida: The Girl That Just Doesn't Go Away, by director, examines the enduring relevance of artist, whose image has become widely commodified. The film, which features testimony primarily from Mexican voices, delves into Kahlo's socio-cultural impact while avoiding a“whitewashing” of her personal history.

Actress and activist Ofelia Medina, who visited Kahlo's home during a sixth-grade field trip, shared,“I learned about Communism from Frida's bookshelf.” The documentary also highlights how Kahlo's image sustains individuals, with Indigenous artisan Juana López Sánchez, who sells handcrafted Frida dolls in Mexico City, stating,“Frida gave me strength, she gave me a life and a job.” The film's title and release year are Frida: The Girl That Just Doesn't Go Away ( 2026 ).

We previously reported:

A new AI-generated ad by Les Énervés depicts Frida Kahlo driving a bus with the Mona Lisa and Van Gogh as passengers, drawing criticism for historical

Source: Hyperallergic