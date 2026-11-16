MENAFN - USA Art News) Video artisthas been awarded the Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts by the, an honor that includes aprize and an on-campus residency. The Swiss artist is renowned for her immersive, often humorous, video installations that explore the human body, sexuality, sleep, and the female form.

Rist is widely recognized for her 1997 video installation, Ever Is Over All, which depicts a woman breaking car windows with a flower. This work was famously adapted for Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Rist stated,“I am immensely touched and grateful to have this trust and investment in ideas I've yet to conceive. I'm honored to receive an award that has been granted to so many of my heroes, and look forward to collaborating closely with the brilliant minds at MIT.”

Her extensive career includes representing Switzerland at the Venice Biennale in 2005 and a retrospective at New York's New Museum in 2016. Additionally, Rist is scheduled to create a permanent installation for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, represented by Hauser & Wirth and Luhring Augustine, when it opens in December.

Source: ARTnews