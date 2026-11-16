MENAFN - USA Art News) The abstract painter, who died in, is the subject of her first posthumous exhibition,“Requiem,” which is on view atin, through. The show features a monumental body of work, including her signature large blackened canvases marked by fluid, ecstatic gestures in neon paint.

O'Neal's compositions transmit a powerful sense of presence and force, inviting viewers into an experience of an artist grappling with formal concerns before transcending them. A standout piece, “Requiem for a Daffodil” (1997), features black, finger-like marks protruding from deep navy, seemingly reaching for floral clusters in the painting's top half. While non-representational, many works in the exhibition, such as the pink mass in the center of “What's Time to a Pig” (c. 1990s), hint at figuration, with partial outlines of human and animal forms caught in a constant state of emergence.

The exhibition also highlights O'Neal's trailblazing career. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1942, she became the first Black woman to receive an MFA from Columbia University in 1969. In 1985, she was the first African American professor to receive tenure in UC Berkeley's Department of Art Practice. Archival materials on display reveal her cultural and political concerns, including her attendance at Howard University in 1960 alongside David Driskell and Lois Mailou Jones, and her activism.

Her artistic style, which crystallized between the 1970s and 1990s, combined humor and irreverence, as seen in “Untitled” (n.d.), which features an Uncle Sam-like figure partially covered in chalky white paint. O'Neal's formal concerns centered on the possibilities of pigments, such as the contrast between lampblack and neon, and the permeable boundary between abstraction and figuration. This rigor allowed her to make significant interventions into movements like Color Field, Abstract Expressionism, and Minimalism, while shattering institutional barriers as a Black American woman painter.

“Race Woman Series #7” (1992–93), a mixed media on canvas work, dramatizes the tension between structural and political themes. It depicts a dazed face emerging from a prominent green form, with a white specter dripping over it at the top of the canvas. O'Neal's frenetic and instinctive use of color results in a complex painting that resists clear interpretation, drawing viewers into her self-reflexive and intuitive idiom.

Source: Hyperallergic