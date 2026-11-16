MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Burgundy, France, organized by, generatedon Sunday. The event's top lot, known as the“Presidents' Barrel,” was initially purchased forby Brazilian wine merchant

Following Linoa's bid, the Faiveley family, a prominent Burgundy winemaking dynasty, pledged an additional €230,000 ($251,000), bringing the total for the Presidents' Barrel to €1 million ($1.1 million). This donation established a new charitable record for the barrel.

Proceeds from the 228-liter Presidents' Barrel, which contains a Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru and was exempt from Sotheby's buyer's premium fees, will benefit ARSLA and DEBRA. These two charities support individuals with rare conditions, specifically Charcot disease and epidermolysis bullosa, also known as“butterfly skin disease.”

Celebrities including comedy duo Éric Judor and Ramzy Bedia, along with actress Aurelie Vandevoorde, encouraged bidding on the main barrel. Judor even playfully offered a minor role in his new movie to a bidder during the 18-minute competition. Over 600 people attended the auction at the Halles de Beaune, with more than 350 registered participants from over 30 countries, including collectors participating from a viewing event at Marcel in New York.

Celian Ravel d'Estiennen, Sotheby's head of auction sales for wine in France, told ARTnews,“Like a work of art, every great Burgundy wine tells a story of place, time, and craftmanship. The 166th Hospices de Beaune sale celebrated precisely this heritage, as well as the generosity that has defined the event since 1859. The €1 million raised for the charities was a powerful testament to the emotional and cultural value of wine.” Ludavine Griveau, the Hospices de Beaune's chief winemaker, was visibly moved as Vandevoorde concluded the bidding, stating,“We can all be very proud of the work accomplished.”

This year's wines, from the 2026 vintage, were produced under challenging conditions, including 53 days of heatwave and prolonged dry spells. Harvesting began on August 15 in Pouilly-Fuissé, Beaune, and Meursault, the earliest start in the Domaine des Hospices de Beaune's history, concluding on August 24 in the Côte de Nuits. Despite low yields, the resulting wines received praise for their quality.

The five-hour auction featured the sale of 48 barrels of 34 red wines, 86 barrels (including two half-barrels) of 18 white wines, and 12 barrels and three half-barrels of eaux-de-vie. The average hammer price for a barrel of red and white wine was €31,156, marking the sixth consecutive year exceeding €30,000. Red wines saw their average price increase 5 percent from last year to €28,931.

Guillaume Koch, director and chairman of the board of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, noted a correction in white wine prices. Koch commented,“The overall result of the sale is in line with our expectations, given the volumes offered this year. We have seen the outstanding quality of the red wines duly recognised, while prices for the great white wines have undergone a correction.”

Notable sales included a barrel of Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cuvée Madeleine Collignon, which set an appellation record at €185,000; a barrel of Meursault Premier Cru Les Genevrières, Cuvée Philippe Le Bon, for €75,000; and a barrel of Pommard Premier Cru Les Epenots, Cuvée Dom Gobelet, for €40,000. Additionally, four of the five Pommard Village and Premier Cru cuvées offered also achieved new auction records.

The annual auction generates funds for the Hospices Civils de Beaune, a 15th-century charitable hospital network. This year's proceeds will also support a significant digital modernization program, including a new electronic patient record system and investments in laboratory and medical imaging equipment.

The auction coincided with Beaune's Trois Glorieuses, a three-day celebration of Burgundy's wine and gastronomic heritage, which gathers winemakers, négociants, collectors, and enthusiasts for tastings and dinners.

Sotheby's, which has held the Hospices de Beaune auction contract since 2021 and will continue until 2030, has been expanding its global wine market presence. The auction house's wine sales reached $127.5 million in 2025, a 12 percent year-on-year increase, with Burgundy wines accounting for 39 percent of that total. Sotheby's took over the contract from Christie's, which managed the sale from 2005 to 2021.

Source: ARTnews