MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas consignedtoon, seeking to capitalize on a major art market week in New York. The painting, a previously promised gift to the museum, is expected to sell for up to

Deaccessioning, the practice of museums selling artworks from their collections, remains a debated topic. In 2022, the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) relaxed its policy, allowing institutions to use proceeds from such sales for the“direct care” of their collections. According to Christie's website, the funds generated from the sale of“Yellow River” will support the Whitney's collection.

While the Whitney has not yet responded to Hyperallergic's inquiry, a museum spokesperson informed Artnet News that deaccessioning constitutes“a component of the Whitney's collections strategic plan, allowing the museum to thoughtfully evaluate and refine its holdings in support of its long-term collection priorities.”

The de Kooning painting has a significant history with the Whitney, predating its official acquisition in 2023. David Solinger, a postwar art collector, attorney, and museum trustee who became the museum's first president outside the Whitney family in 1966, purchased the work in 1959 from de Kooning's sold-out exhibition at Sidney Janis Gallery.

“Yellow River” is part of de Kooning's“highway” series, which marked a transition from his earlier chaotic urban compositions to more open, airy landscapes. These works depicted the freeway as a symbolic link between New York City, the Hudson River Valley, and Long Island's South Fork. The painting features vibrant warm yellow, earthy brown tones, and deep blue, with de Kooning's distinctive brushstrokes guiding the viewer through layered paths and visual resting points across the canvas.

The artwork hung by Solinger's bed, reflecting his deep admiration for the artist. After Solinger's death in 1996, his wife, Betty Ann Besch Solinger, took ownership. In 2011, she designated“Yellow River” as a promised gift to the Whitney, honoring her late husband. It officially joined the museum's collection in 2023, the same year the Whitney deaccessioned and sent to auction seven other works, including an Edward Hopper landscape, also to benefit its collection.

We previously reported:

The Whitney Museum of American Art is auctioning Willem de Kooning's Yellow River (1958) at Christie's for an estimated $12 million to $18 million.

Source: Hyperallergic