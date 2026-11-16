MENAFN - USA Art News) A, Figure, demie grandeur (no. 2), from the collection of late banker and collector, is set to be sold atthis week. The sculpture is estimated to fetch betweenandand will be offered without reserve. Lust passed away onat the age of

The timing of the sale, six months and five days after Lust's death, was influenced by estate tax deadlines. Connecticut requires payment six months post-mortem, while the IRS allows nine months. Max Lust, Herbert's grandson, remarked on the challenges of managing such affairs while grieving. The entire collection, managed by the Herbert C. Lust II Trust, is projected to bring in approximately $50 million across Christie's New York sales this November. Other notable works include pieces by Frank Stella, Alexander Calder, Yves Tanguy, Roberto Matta, Sol LeWitt, Hans Bellmer, and Robert Indiana.

Michael Feldschuh, trustee of the Lust estate and Lust's best man of 44 years, stated that multiple auction houses showed interest. He described Christie's as a“choice between very strong options.” The decision to sell the Giacometti without a floor price was made to attract a broad range of bidders due to strong market interest. Feldschuh also provided a statement through Christie's:“Herbert would have loved this. He believed in quality above all else. A collection is known for its masterpieces. This Giacometti is the crown jewel of his collection.” Max Lust recalled the Giacometti as a central piece in his grandfather's Greenwich living room, present before his birth and a constant at family gatherings. When Christie's transported the bronze to Hong Kong this fall, the auction house cleared the room and offered him tissues.

Separately, artist Henry Curchod's exhibition“LOTTO” recently opened at Kiang Malingue in Chinatown. Curchod, whose Los Angeles show at Clearing was the gallery's last before it closed, explored the purpose of painting in 2026. He developed a process-based approach to figuration, drawing inspiration from ex-votos and old retablos. Curchod adopted the concept of lotto, which means“a lot” or“a share” in Italian and refers to the Roman practice of redistributing public land by draw, as a personal devotion. He explained:“I don't have a god and I don't believe in God, so I just chose lotto.”

His painting, Jackpot at the Bikini Atoll (Scratchy), is nearly 7 by 8 feet and features scuffed automotive paint, with a“deeply sentimental” painting layered underneath. Curchod paints 10 to 12 hours daily in London's Hackney district, listening to jungle and drum and bass music. He adheres to a rule of stepping away from the canvas at the first sign of dullness to maintain vitality in his work. His next destination is Athens for a period of one to two years, citing the tax situation in London as a factor. Dealer Artemis Baltoyanni showed his work at The Intermission, her gallery in Piraeus, earlier this spring, and they plan to organize jungle nights there. Curchod noted that two of his paintings from the show had already sold.

Source: Artnet News