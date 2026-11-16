MENAFN - USA Art News) Canadian artistis presenting“Recent Paintings,” a new solo exhibition at Rukaj Gallery in Toronto. The show features a series of canvases inspired by a single photograph of the countryside surrounding the

Evans, who grew up in Saskatchewan, initially avoided landscape painting, viewing it as an overly familiar genre. However, he revisited his perspective after engaging with works by artists such as the Group of Seven, Tom Thomson, David Milne, Vincent van Gogh, and Edvard Munch.

“When I returned to the landscape,” Evans stated,“I saw it as a vehicle, a mirror, and a fractal.” He begins his creative process by applying oil stick to raw canvas, alternating between thin, translucent washes and heavy pigment applications. This technique results in unstable, hovering forms of foliage, trunks, and earth.

After completing the composition, Evans stretches the canvas and crops it, introducing an element of chance. Each individual work offers a focused rendering, but when viewed in sequence, the pieces create a sweeping imaginative vista connected by a continuous horizon. His assured mark-making combines bold gesturalism, reminiscent of mid-century New York painting, with understated natural color palettes.

The titles for his pieces are drawn from quantum computing, reflecting how each canvas resists a single conclusive answer. Evans noted that his work ultimately captures the connection between repetition and the present moment, observing,“We are all looking at the same things, and yet living in completely different worlds.”

“Shawn Evans: Recent Paintings” is on view at Rukaj Gallery, Toronto, through December 10, 2026.

Source: Artnet News