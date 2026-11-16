MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting byfrom her“Infinity Net” series sold forwith fees at Sotheby's New York on, establishing a new auction record for the artist. The hammer price for the work was, placing it within its presale estimate of

The piece, titled No. 3P.B. (1960), is an early example of Kusama's signature“Infinity Net” style, which she began shortly after moving from Japan to New York in 1958. The large-scale monochrome abstraction, a crimson canvas measuring more than five feet tall, features thousands of looping brushstrokes. It was previously exhibited in the Whitney Museum's 1961 annual painting exhibition, a precursor to the Whitney Biennial.

The sale followed a four-minute bidding war involving 10 bids. Evelyn Lin, chairman of modern and contemporary art, Asia, ultimately secured the work for her client over Lisa Dennison, chairman of the Americas, who was also bidding on behalf of a client.

Just 10 lots later on Monday night, another“Infinity Net” painting, Infinity Nets (OZEH) (2011), sold for $3.06 million with fees, with a hammer price of $2.5 million. This more recent white canvas measures approximately 61⁄2 by 81⁄2 feet.

Kusama, who passed away in August at age 97, is known for her“Infinity Net” series, which explores themes of obsession and repetition, similar to her popular“Infinity Mirror Rooms.” Art critic Donald Judd, reviewing her paintings for ARTnews in 1959, observed:“The expression transcends the question of whether it is Oriental or American. Although it is something of both, certainly of such Americans as Rothko, Still and Newman, it is not at all a synthesis and is thoroughly independent.”

Since Kusama's death, nearly 30 of her works have appeared at auction across Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips. Prior to this sale, her previous auction record was set in 2022 at Phillips New York by the 1959 painting Untitled (Nets), a white“Infinity Net” that sold for $10.5 million with fees. Her top results have also included two pumpkin paintings, another signature motif: Pumpkin (TWPOT) (2010) sold for HK$60.7 million (approximately $7.74 million ) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in September, and A-Pumpkin (YHP) (2011) sold for HK$58.2 million (approximately $7.43 million ) at Christie's Hong Kong the following day. In addition to No. 3P.B., 11 more Kusama works, including five“Infinity Net” paintings, are scheduled to go on auction this week, though none are as early or highly valued as the record-setting piece.

We previously reported:

Sotheby's faces a Nazi-era restitution claim for a $180 million Vincent van Gogh painting ahead of its auction, citing a 1936 voluntary sale.

Frank Frazetta's 1986 painting, Death Dealer II, goes to auction at Joopiter with a starting bid of $6 million, coinciding with Art Basel Miami Beach.

Christie's is set to auction works from media mogul Ted Turner's Western art collection, estimated at $20 million, with proceeds benefiting his foundation.

Source: ARTnews