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BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ), a global technology company developing trust infrastructure for the quantum era, announced plans to host a shareholder webcast on Nov. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss its third-quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general corporate update. The call will follow the release of the company's quarterly financial statements after market close on Nov. 16, 2026. Shareholders and interested participants are invited to register in advance for the webcast.

To view the full press release, visit

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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