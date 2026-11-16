MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Canada, the Canadian affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners, announced the launch of its Canadian institutional trading platform, expanding its domestic sales and trading capabilities and cross-border services for Canadian-listed companies and institutional investors. The firm has been accepted as a trading member of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and as a member of Alpha Exchange. Operating under broker code 008, Roth Canada anticipates beginning trading Nov. 23, 2026, across multiple Canadian marketplaces, including TSX, TSXV, Alpha, Cboe, Nasdaq, CSE, CIX and Tradelogiq Markets' Omega and Lynx.

The platform will be led by newly appointed Head of Trading Chris Bond, who brings approximately 25 years of institutional trading experience at GMP Securities and Stifel Canada. Bond will work alongside the Canadian institutional sales team led by David Parsons and Joey Ferro. Established in 2021, Roth Canada has focused on connecting Canadian issuers with U.S. and international growth-equity investors through ROTH's distribution and corporate access capabilities. The new platform expands that offering with Toronto-based institutional trading services designed to support Canadian growth-equity issuers and investors.

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About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the United States.

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About Roth Canada, Inc.

Roth Canada, Inc. is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member focused on serving emerging Canadian growth companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Vancouver and Calgary.

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