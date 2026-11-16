MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Personalized vaccines are giving more brain cancer patients reason to hope, and at UCLA, one tested in clinical trials has helped about two dozen people with glioblastoma live far longer than expected. Doctors are now working to extend that benefit to the thousands of brain tumor patients who need it.

Concurrently, many other firms like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are investing in developing the next generation of medicines indicated for...

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