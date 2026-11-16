MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Finding new medicines is a long and expensive process, mostly because scientists must understand how thousands of chemical compounds behave and interact with the human body. Traditional computers have helped researchers handle these tasks, but some molecular problems remain difficult to solve. Quantum computing is attracting attention as a possible way to tackle these challenges, although several technical hurdles must be overcome before it can become a practical tool in drug development.

A time may come when drug developers enter close working relationships with quantum computing firms like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) in arrangements that are...

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