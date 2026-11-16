MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday called on United Nations agencies operating in Egypt to step up support for job creation, startups, entrepreneurship and private-sector participation, while strengthening the governance of development grants and financing.

Abdelatty chaired the 2026 meeting of the joint steering committee overseeing the implementation of Egypt's 2023-2027 Strategic Cooperation Framework with the United Nations on sustainable development.

The meeting reviewed the results of UN programmes in Egypt over the past year across five priority areas: human capital development; inclusive and sustainable economic growth; climate resilience and natural resource management; governance and transparency; and women's empowerment.

Abdelatty stressed that cooperation between Egypt and the United Nations should be grounded in national ownership and aligned with the government's development priorities.

He called on UN agencies to expand their support for economic and productive development, job creation, startups, entrepreneurship, private-sector participation and local economic development, particularly in less-developed areas.

He also stressed the need for stronger governance of grants and development financing to prevent duplication, improve resource allocation and maximise the measurable impact of funded programmes.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy reviewed Egypt's social protection programmes, including the Haya Karima initiative and the Takaful and Karama cash assistance programme. She also called for efforts to bridge the financing gap between development needs and available resources.

Planning and Economic Development Minister Ahmed Rostom said stronger coordination among institutions could help advance employment, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improve living standards for vulnerable groups.

He added that lessons learned from the current cooperation framework would help shape the next Egypt-UN partnership for 2028-2032.

The meeting was also attended by UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Gianluca Rampolla and representatives of several UN agencies, including UNICEF, UNIDO, the World Food Programme, UNDP and UN Women.