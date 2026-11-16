MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), headed by Islam Azzam, has granted six companies approvals for establishment, registration and licensing to conduct a range of activities in the capital market and non-banking financial sector.

The decisions form part of the FRA's mandate to regulate and supervise non-banking financial markets, support their expansion and development, and diversify the services available to meet market participants' needs.

In the investment fund sector, the FRA approved the establishment of Arcton Two Real Estate Investment Fund Company to operate as a real estate investment fund, while granting Wilzy Real Estate Investment Fund Company a licence to conduct the same activity.

The authority also licensed Emtelaak for Securities Promotion and Underwriting and Real Estate Investment Fund Management to conduct securities promotion and underwriting, as well as real estate investment fund management.

Separately, the FRA granted Beltone Asset Management a licence to conduct securities promotion and underwriting, adding the activity to its corporate objectives. The licence is restricted to the promotion and underwriting of investment fund units.

In the non-banking finance sector, the FRA licensed the International Company for Leasing (Incolease) to conduct mortgage finance activities, which have been added to its existing corporate objectives.

In the insurance sector, the authority granted UniMed Medical Services a temporary licence to manage healthcare programmes as a Third-Party Administrator (TPA). This brings the total number of companies holding temporary licences for TPA activities to 12, in accordance with the Unified Insurance Law and the regulations governing the activity.

Licensing and regulatory oversight

The FRA issues establishment, registration and licensing decisions based on recommendations from its Committee for the Establishment and Licensing of Companies.

The committee reviews applications for preliminary and final approvals for companies, requests to add activities or mechanisms to their operations, and applications to open, close or relocate branches.

Its responsibilities also include reviewing amendments to companies' articles of association, approving incentive and reward schemes and amendments to them, and overseeing changes in the applicable legal framework, including the entry of entities into or their exit from the regulatory framework governing securities and consumer finance activities.

The committee is also responsible for reviewing applications for liquidation and voluntary temporary suspension of activities.

The FRA issues such approvals in accordance with its constitutional and legal mandate to regulate and supervise non-banking financial markets, encompassing capital markets, insurance and non-banking finance, as well as to approve the establishment and licensing of companies operating in these sectors.