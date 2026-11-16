MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy met with Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in social protection and economic empowerment.

The meeting was attended by Dina El-Sherif, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation, Relations and Agreements.

Morsy praised the strategic partnership between the ministry and the various United Nations agencies and programmes operating in Egypt, highlighting the UN's role in supporting sustainable development plans and Egypt Vision 2030.

She reviewed the Egyptian state's efforts to develop the social protection system and expand its coverage to include the most vulnerable groups, stressing that the ministry is pursuing an integrated approach to moving vulnerable families from dependency towards production and economic empowerment.

The discussions also covered the Strategic Financial System for Economic Empowerment programme. Morsy outlined its operational mechanisms for providing affordable financing, building beneficiaries' capacities and supporting micro-enterprises.

The programme aims to promote financial inclusion and improve living standards, particularly for female breadwinners and young people in villages and the most underserved areas.

For his part, Rampolla del Tindaro praised the Ministry of Social Solidarity's efforts in social care and protection, commending its innovative programmes in social protection and economic empowerment.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to continuing its technical support and intensifying joint cooperation in the coming period to advance shared development objectives.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining coordination and strengthening cooperation between the ministry and UN agencies, as well as translating proposed areas of collaboration into practical programmes that support Egypt's social and economic development.