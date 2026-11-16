MENAFN - Daily News Egypt)DiDi is advancing its autonomous driving operations in China through investments in Robotaxi technology, vehicle hardware and integrated operating systems, while expanding public welfare initiatives focused on supporting drivers, strengthening emergency response and improving transportation accessibility.

At the centre of its autonomous mobility operations is Huiju Port, which the company describes as the industry's first 24-hour, full-process Robotaxi operation centre. The facility integrates five functions covering safety, user services, business operations, support, and vehicle operations and maintenance.

According to the company, DiDi Autonomous Driving has recorded more than 2,200 consecutive days of safe operation through passenger-carrying testing services in Beijing and Guangzhou.

A key development is the next-generation Robotaxi R2, developed by DiDi Autonomous Driving in cooperation with GAC Aion and delivered in January 2026.

The vehicle is equipped with a 33-sensor system designed to provide comprehensive environmental perception, alongside what DiDi describes as the industry's first mass-produced Three-Domain Converged Central Computing Unit (SCCU). The system delivers more than 2,000 TOPS of GPU computing power and incorporates 48 CPU cores.







The R2 also features a range of passenger-focused technologies and amenities, including a front display designed to facilitate interaction with pedestrians, wider door openings, a 17.3-inch ceiling screen, customisable ambient lighting and seats that recline up to 137 degrees. It also incorporates an ultraviolet sterilisation system that operates after each trip.

DiDi's autonomous driving technology is built around a full-stack Level 4 (L4) system covering perception, prediction, decision-making, control, simulation and machine learning.

The company also operates a hybrid dispatch model that integrates autonomous vehicles into its existing ride-hailing network. The approach is designed to provide operational flexibility while enabling continuous testing and improvements across different traffic conditions and service scenarios.

Driver support and accessible mobility

Luo Zhenzhen, DiDi's Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), outlined the company's public welfare programmes, which focus on driver support, emergency response and improving transportation accessibility.

She said the DiDi Care Fund, established in cooperation with the Chinese Red Cross Foundation and the Beijing DiDi Foundation, provides assistance to driver families facing serious illnesses, accidents or disasters. The fund has supported more than 5,500 families.

The company's DiDi Seeds Programme, which focuses on the education of drivers' children, has supported more than 50,000 driver families over nine consecutive years.

On emergency response, Zhenzhen said DiDi works with the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to provide first-aid equipment and training. The programmes have trained nearly 20,000 certified individuals, while the company's volunteer rescue network across eight cities had 479 members and had participated in 147 rescue operations as of June 2026.

She added that DiDi is working to make ride-hailing services more accessible to passengers with disabilities through priority matching for passengers travelling with certified guide dogs and an in-app verification system for passengers with visual impairments.

More than 3.5 million drivers had voluntarily completed accessibility certification as of June 2026, she said, noting that the company also involves visually impaired employees and engineers in testing its applications and improving compatibility with screen-reading technology.

Zhenzhen said these initiatives reflect DiDi's efforts to make transportation services safer and more inclusive while extending support to drivers and their families.