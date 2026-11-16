MENAFN - Gulf Times) The EU on Monday approved Italian bank UniCredit's takeover of Germany's Commerzbank as Europe seeks to reinforce the bloc's banking sector.

With the acquisition of Commerzbank, UniCredit plans to cement its status as a European heavyweight, a goal shared by the European Union.

The EU believes better integration of the bloc's banking sector will help it keep up with US lenders and boost its competitiveness.

The approval“is a good example of the kind of cross-border merger that can deliver positive scaling up of EU banks, improve their efficiency, and help them better compete internationally”, EU competition chief Teresa Ribera said.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful competition regulator, approved the acquisition after determining the deal would not raise competition concerns.

“We want stronger European banks, and we want to achieve this while safeguarding competition and protecting consumers,” Ribera said.

The EU this year announced plans to overhaul its rulebook on company mergers as Brussels seeks to forge what it calls“European champions”.

But Monday's decision“is not a green light for every single merger in the banking sector”, Ribera told reporters in Brussels.

“We will always look at every operation case by case, but it shows we support companies increasing scale when this does not create competition concerns,” she said. The European Central Bank had already approved UniCredit's hostile takeover.

The bank has pursued Commerzbank for the past two years, raising alarm in Germany where the bank is a key financing source for small and midsize industrial companies.

Ribera said the Commission carefully assessed whether“this consolidation may introduce limits to the small and medium-sized companies in Germany, and that is not the case”.

Despite initial fierce resistance from Berlin and the German lender, UniCredit had built up a stake of nearly 50 percent in Commerzbank.

Berlin earlier this year significantly shifted its stance, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying his government did not want to prevent the merger.

The EU examined how the takeover would affect banking services in Germany since UniCredit already has a German subsidiary, HypoVereinsbank, whose activities overlap with those of Commerzbank.

But the commission concluded that the two banks together would still hold“moderate” market share for banking services in Germany.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the decision as“good news”.

“Developing the single market is a step in the right direction. It is a Europe that must also look to the future -- towards a banking union. It is a Europe that fosters the growth of its own economy,” Tajani said, quoted in Italian media.

Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp said the decision came as“no surprise” during an event in Frankfurt.

UniCredit Commerzbank acquisition European Union