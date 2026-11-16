MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's early 5G deployment and deep digital infrastructure anchor its position as a regional leader in economic digitalisation, according to an industry executive.

Speaking on regional connectivity trends, GSMA head of MENA region Jawad Abbassi pointed to the expanding economic weight of mobile technologies across the Middle East and North Africa.

Citing the Mobile Economy MENA Report 2026 by GSMA Intelligence, Abbassi told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview that the mobile sector contributed $380bn in economic value in 2025, representing nearly 6% of regional GDP.

Abbassi noted that this contribution is forecast to reach $470bn by 2030, while the regional ecosystem already supports 2.2mn jobs and generates around $40bn in public finances through taxation and revenue sharing.

Abbassi stated that regional 5G connection share stands at around 9% and is expected to exceed 40% by 2030, driven largely by upcoming rollouts in North African markets where Qatari operator Ooredoo maintains an active footprint in Tunisia and Algeria.

According to Abbassi, Qatar's digital maturity and modern transport, aviation, and hospitality networks also underpin its five-year partnership with the Ministry of Communications to host Mobile World Congress Doha, positioning the country as a neutral global convening hub.

Despite strong infrastructure growth, Abbassi emphasised that bridging the regional usage gap remains a critical priority for governments and telecom operators.

“A full 49% of the regional population lives within a reliable mobile broadband network, but they still don't use mobile internet even though they have the coverage and they have the service,” Abbassi pointed out.

He noted that leaving nearly half of the population offline excludes millions from mobile wallets, online banking, e-commerce, and navigation services.

To close this gap, Abbassi called for a multi-tier approach combining digital literacy programmes with handset affordability, including initiatives to recycle billions of unused mobile phones kept in household drawers to lower carbon footprints and expand device access.

digital infrastructure GSMA economic digitalisation