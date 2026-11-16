MENAFN - Gulf Times) A QR6.3bn sewage treatment plant taking shape in southern Qatar promises to transform wastewater into a valuable resource, generating reusable water and renewable energy while setting a new benchmark for sustainable infrastructure development in the country.

The ambitious Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant, Qatar's first sewage infrastructure project being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP), is already 65% complete, with its first phase scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced.

Designed to serve more than 300,000 people initially, the facility will process 150,000 cubic metres of sewage daily, with provision to quadruple capacity to 600,000 cubic metres to meet growing demand through blade-->

The project represents a major investment in Qatar's environmental future, combining advanced wastewater treatment, water recycling and energy recovery technologies with private-sector expertise and financing.

The progress announcement followed an inspection visit by His Excellency Ashghal President Engineer Mohammed al-Meer, who reviewed construction milestones, treatment technologies, sludge processing facilities and expansion plans.

He emphasised strict adherence to construction schedules, quality benchmarks and safety standards to ensure operational readiness.

Al-Meer said the QR6.3bn investment, including approximately QR2.3bn in foreign capital, marked a significant milestone in expanding private-sector participation in national infrastructure.

Wastewater from Al Wakra, Al Wukair, Al Mashaf and parts of the Industrial Area will reach the plant through Ashghal's existing Main Trunk Sewer.

The infrastructure includes primary filtration facilities more than 60 metres underground, a main pumping station, advanced treatment units, sludge-processing systems and odour-control facilities.

A separate pumping station will eventually distribute up to 600,000 cubic metres of treated water daily.

Using primary, secondary and tertiary treatment, ultrafiltration and ultraviolet and chlorine disinfection, the plant will produce water meeting international standards for non-potable reuse.

This recycled water will irrigate parks, green spaces and fodder farms, while also supporting industrial cooling, sand washing and dust suppression at construction sites. Surplus supplies will be stored in lagoons for future use.

In another environmental dividend, organic sewage sludge will undergo anaerobic digestion to produce biogas, generating electricity and heat for plant operations and reducing dependence on the national power grid.

Under the 25-year PPP agreement, the developer will design, finance, construct, operate and maintain the facility before transferring responsibility to Ashghal.

Al Attiyah Company chairman Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Attiyah said the consortium, in which his company is the largest shareholder, was combining local and international expertise while creating opportunities for Qatari suppliers and contractors. Future expansions would further broaden private-sector participation.

The project advances Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030 through improved water efficiency, cleaner energy, reduced emissions and sustainable resource management.

sewage treatment plant PPP Ashghal sustainable infrastructure