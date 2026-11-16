Brussels: The Council of the European Union on Monday said it imposed "additional restrictive measures" on 12 individuals and 101 entities linked to Russia, targeting the banking, e-commerce, energy and shipping sectors in an attempt to curb Moscow's ability to finance its military operations, the Council said in a statement.

The listings include nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions. The Council said the measures aim to cut off financial channels that process state revenues and fund Russia's military operations.

The sanctions also target the sole shareholder of Russian retail giant Wildberries and an individual controlling a majority stake in Ozon, another major Russian e-commerce company.

In the energy sector, the EU listed additional companies and businesspeople, including firms managing Russian refineries and the St. Petersburg oil terminal, as well as companies involved in oil exploration and production.

Those listed face asset freezes, while EU operators are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them. The individuals are also banned from traveling to the EU.

The Council said the measures responded to Russian attacks on Ukraine, particularly civilian infrastructure. They follow calls by EU leaders in October for further steps to reduce Russia's energy revenues and curb shadow fleet operations.

Russia has repeatedly called the West's targeted sanctions "illegitimate" and stressed that the country possesses the capability to withstand such pressure.