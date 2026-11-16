MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Mogadishu: AUSSOM, the African Union's mission in Somalia, handed over control of five military bases in Barawe, southwestern Somalia, to the Somali National Armed Forces on Sunday in a key step for the nation's security transition.

The AU mission said in a statement released on Sunday evening that the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), which is part of AUSSOM, handed over the Barawe Embresso, Barawe Knoll, Kismayo Road, Seaport, and Runway military bases, all fully operational, to the local forces.

During the ceremony, Battle Group 45 Commander Justus Musenene thanked the communities of Barawe for their support throughout the UPDF's deployment, noting that the handover illustrates the growing operational capacity of the Somali National Army (SNA), the statement said.

He called on the SNA to safeguard the gains made over the years and urged residents to remain resilient in preserving the peace.

Community members also paid tribute to the troops for the peace Barawe has enjoyed over the years and pledged to preserve and build upon those gains, the statement said.

The latest development came after Uganda began withdrawing its troops from Somalia following nearly two decades of military involvement.

All the Ugandan forces, including those serving under AUSSOM, will exit by the end of 2027 as part of a phased withdrawal.

Uganda was the first African nation to deploy peacekeepers to Somalia in 2007 under the original African Union Mission in Somalia.