Egypt Recovers 3,391 Antiquities Slated For Illicit Trafficking
Cairo: Egyptian police confiscated 3,391 ancient artifacts from two suspects accused of possessing them with the purpose of illegal trade in Dakahlia Governorate north of Cairo, the Interior Ministry said Monday.
In a statement, the ministry said that the suspects confessed that the artifacts had been unearthed through illegal excavations at an archaeological site in Dakahlia and were intended for sale.
An examination by the relevant authorities confirmed that the seized objects were authentic antiquities dating back to the Pharaonic, Greek and Roman periods.
Under Egyptian law, illegal excavation and concealment of antiquities with the intent to smuggle them are punishable by rigorous imprisonment.
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