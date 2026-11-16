MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Illusionists, Direct from Broadway, will make their Doha debut with a week-long show featuring world-class magic, mind reading and spectacular stunts.

Making its debut in Qatar, the event will run from December 10 to 16 at Al Mayassa Theatre at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Featuring nine performances, the two hour show will showcase jaw-dropping talents of incredible illusions that promise to dazzle audiences of ages five and above.

Tickets are priced from QR150 for Bronze category to QR350 for Gold category. VIP tickets, priced at QR400, can also be purchased through Visit Qatar website. They include lounge access, dedicated parking and complimentary refreshments and snacks at the venue.

The organisers have warned that doors will close approximately 15 minutes after the show begins and late arrivals will have to wait until the intermission to enter.

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