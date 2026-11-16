MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Work on Phase 1 of the Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant project is approximately 65% complete, the Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced as President HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, accompanied by several senior officials, visited the project site to review progress, assess the remaining works and discuss the construction schedule.

During the visit, Al Meer reviewed the plant's main facilities and its technologies for sewage treatment, sludge treatment and energy recovery. The project team briefed him on the construction stages, operational equipment and plans for future expansion. He stressed the importance of adhering to the project schedule and meeting quality and safety requirements to ensure the integration of facilities and their readiness for operation.

President of Ashghal said:“The Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant project, being implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) with a total investment of QAR 6.3 billion, including approximately QAR 2.3 billion in foreign investment, represents a significant milestone in strengthening the private sector's role in major national infrastructure projects.”

A long-term partnership that supports local economy

The project will develop an integrated sewage system that will serve more than 300,000 people in Southern Qatar in its first phase. The plant will produce treated water that meets international standards, helping improve water resource efficiency and supporting Qatar's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and mitigate the effects of climate change.

It is worth noting that the Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant project (Phase 1) is the first sewage infrastructure project in Qatar to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The partnership agreement covers design, financing and construction, as well as the operation and maintenance of the plant by the project developer for 25 years. At the end of that period, the Public Works Authority will take over operations and maintenance using the same technologies. This model enables the project to benefit from the expertise of the private sector.

The project gives local companies opportunities to supply materials and equipment and provide services during construction and operation. Future expansions will create further investment opportunities and enable more Qatari companies to participate in construction, operation and maintenance.

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chairman of Al Attiyah Company, said:“As the largest shareholder in the consortium, we contribute to financing the project and work with our partners to build the plant. We draw on decades of experience and the technical expertise of our local and international partners. The project also gives Qatari suppliers and contractors the opportunity to build expertise they can apply to future infrastructure projects.”

Integrated facilities for water treatment and energy recovery

Phase 1 will have a sewage treatment capacity of 150,000 cubic metres per day. The plant's facilities are designed to accommodate future expansions that would increase capacity to 600,000 cubic metres per day to handle projected flows through 2045.

The plant will receive sewage through the Main Trunk Sewer (MTS), built by Ashghal to carry flows from the Al Wakra, Al Wukair and Al Mashaf networks, as well as a portion of the flows from the Industrial Area.

The primary treatment facility includes filtration units at a depth of more than 60 metres and has a capacity of 600,000 cubic metres per day. The main pumping station can convey up to 150,000 cubic metres of sewage per day from the inlet and primary treatment facilities to the subsequent treatment stages.

The project also includes facilities for subsequent treatment stages, units for sludge treatment, energy recovery and odour control, and a pumping station that can deliver up to 600,000 cubic metres of treated water per day to the network.

Construction is expected to be completed in the Q2 of 2028

Advanced technologies to produce treated water that meets international standards

The plant uses primary, secondary and tertiary treatment, along with ultrafiltration and disinfection using ultraviolet light and chlorine, to produce high-quality treated water that meets international standards. Reusing this water for non-potable purposes helps reduce demand for desalinated water and the energy needed to produce it, while improving water resource efficiency and supporting environmental sustainability.

The treated water can be used to irrigate green spaces, fruitless trees and ornamental plants in public parks and along roads, as well as fodder farms. It can also be used in cooling projects, for washing sand and for dust control at worksites. Surplus treated water will be transferred to storage lagoons for later use.

Supporting environmental goals of Qatar National Vision 2030

Alongside supplying a renewable source of water that supports the expansion of green spaces, the plant uses anaerobic digestion of organic matter in sludge to produce biogas. The biogas is used to generate electricity and heat for treatment processes within the plant, reducing its electricity demand from the main grid.

These efforts support Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its environmental development pillar, which seeks to balance economic and social development with environmental protection and conserve resources for future generations. They also align with the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030 priorities of improving water and energy efficiency, using advanced environmental technologies and reducing emissions.