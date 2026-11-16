MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater has issued a ministerial decision to form the Board of Trustees for the Qatar Education Excellence Award.

The Board will be chaired by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education, with Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) Dr. Hareb Mohamed Aljabri serving as Vice-Chair. Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi has been appointed Executive Director of the Award.

The board membership includes President of the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al Horr; Professor Aiman Mahmoud Erbad from Qatar University; Abeer Mohammed Al Khalifa from Qatar Foundation; Dr. Nasser Saqer Al Mohannadi from QatarEnergy; Ahmed Sultan Al Ghanim from the Shura Council; Nada Abduljalil Al Mahmeed from the National Planning Council; Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka from the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council; and Dr. Maryam Jassim Al Khater from the Council of Ministers Secretariat General. Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi also serves as Executive Director of the Award.

The term of membership on the Board is three years, renewable for a similar period or periods.

The Qatar Education Excellence Award embodies the State of Qatar's commitment to science and investment in human capital by recognizing outstanding scientific achievements and educational practices, while highlighting national role models who inspire younger generations.

The Award also contributes to promoting research and innovation, developing human capital, and encouraging national talent to apply their knowledge and capabilities towards building a knowledge-based economy and supporting sustainable development, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.