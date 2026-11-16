MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) President Wesley Simina to continue discussions on the bilateral relationship, which is based on a Compact of Free Association. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed that the Compact remains the gold standard for U.S. partnership in the Pacific, and the two leaders pledged to continue cooperating under its framework by, among other things, convening foreign affairs consultations, following through on Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief, and expanding Veteran Affairs healthcare to FSM veterans of the U.S. armed forces. The Deputy Secretary also discussed avenues to deepen security and economic cooperation, including previewing the second Pacific Investment Summit, planned for February 2027 at the East-West Center in Honolulu. Deputy Secretary Landau also congratulated President Simina on the 40th anniversary of FSM's independence and the opening of FSM's new embassy in Washington, DC.