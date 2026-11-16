MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is announcing reward offers under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) of up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions, in any country, of Guatemalan narcoterrorists Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, a.k.a.“Mosh,” and Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón, a.k.a.“El Teniente Jr.”

Montejo Saenz and Calderón-Calderón are wanted for drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, human trafficking, and murder across the Guatemala-Mexico border. They operate in association with the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a Foreign Terrorist Organization designated by the Trump Administration last year.

On November 1, 2018, Montejo Saenz was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California with international cocaine distribution conspiracy. On May 31, 2019, Calderón-Calderón was also charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California with international cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Today's reward offers are authorized by the Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs under the NRP, which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational drug trafficking globally and bring fugitives to justice. If you have information, please contact Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at +1-619-643-2325 (WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal). f you are located outside of the United States, you may also contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. If you are in the United States, you may also contact the local HSI office in your city.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards based on information provided in the course of official duty.