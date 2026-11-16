Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The Secretary condemned Iran's attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the long-standing U.S.-Bahrain strategic partnership, anchored by Bahrain's designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).

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