MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Vietjet has received two World Business Outlook Awards as it prepares to extend its Colombo services to the Maldives, with the new connection scheduled to begin on 5 December 2026.

The airline announced awards for Best Investor Relations Airline – Global 2026 and Best Corporate Finance Strategy – Global 2026. The recognition concerns its investor communications and approach to financing its business.

For Sri Lankan travellers, the announcement accompanies a planned expansion of regional links. Vietjet's Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City flights have operated since August, while the December service will connect Ho Chi Minh City and the Maldives through Colombo.

A further service linking Hanoi with Colombo and the Maldives is planned for February 2027, according to the airline.

Vietjet reported consolidated revenue of VND74.385 trillion for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 41 per cent from a year earlier. Consolidated profit after tax reached VND1.721 trillion. These figures represented 86 and 82 per cent of its respective full-year targets.

The airline also reported carrying more than 20.7 million passengers on 111,700 flights during the period. Its network comprised 223 routes, including 176 international and 47 domestic services.

Its investor relations team publishes financial statements, annual reports, environmental, social and governance reports, business updates and strategic priorities in Vietnamese and English.

Vice chairwoman and group chief financial officer Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong linked capital allocation to fleet and network development, describing aircraft investment and route expansion as long-term commitments. The airline works with international financial partners and uses different financing structures to support aircraft purchases, network growth and related aviation investments.