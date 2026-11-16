Navy Nabs 61 Persons For Engaging In Illegal Fishing Activities
The operations covered coastal and beach areas in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Puttalam. They were carried out by the Eastern, North Central and Northwestern Naval Commands, according to the Navy.
Locations included Koneshwaram, Coconut Point and Foul Point in Trincomalee; Nayaru and Pudumathalan in Mullaitivu; Pesalei and Urumalei in Mannar; and Norochcholai and Karukapane in Puttalam.
The Navy reports handing the suspects, boats and fishing gear to fisheries offices in Echchalampaththu, Cod Bay, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Puttalam, and to Pulmudai Police, for further legal action.
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