MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy reports apprehending 61 people on suspicion of illegal fishing during operations between 1 and 15 November 2026, with 18 dinghies also seized.

The operations covered coastal and beach areas in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Puttalam. They were carried out by the Eastern, North Central and Northwestern Naval Commands, according to the Navy.

Locations included Koneshwaram, Coconut Point and Foul Point in Trincomalee; Nayaru and Pudumathalan in Mullaitivu; Pesalei and Urumalei in Mannar; and Norochcholai and Karukapane in Puttalam.

The Navy reports handing the suspects, boats and fishing gear to fisheries offices in Echchalampaththu, Cod Bay, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Puttalam, and to Pulmudai Police, for further legal action.