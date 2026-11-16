MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Central Park Boulevard at Port City Colombo has moved into its next construction phase after piling was completed in 88 days, according to project partners China Harbour Engineering Company and Home Lands.

A ceremony on 13 November 2026 marked the construction milestone for the planned 40-storey twin-tower residential development. The partners reported that piling had originally been scheduled to take six months.

China Harbour Engineering Company, known as CHEC, is responsible for construction, working with Home Lands on the development. The project extends CHEC's involvement in Port City Colombo, where it has previously undertaken major engineering work.

Approximately 200 guests attended the ceremony, including government representatives, project partners, investors, customers and members of the media.

Participants included Home Lands chairman Nalin Herath, CHEC South and Mainland Southeast Asia managing director Wang Gang, and CHEC Port City Colombo managing director Xiong Hongfeng.

Herath identified the next objective as maintaining construction progress towards a targeted 36-month delivery period. His remarks linked the completed piling stage to the teams' work and the partnership's plans for the development.

Wang emphasised construction quality, safety and project delivery as priorities for CHEC's work with Home Lands. The ceremony brought together stakeholders from Sri Lanka and China involved in the project.

With the piling stage completed, work now advances beyond the foundations towards the next phase of the residential development. The partners continue to target completion within 36 months, presenting the milestone as progress towards that objective. The twin towers are planned as an addition to Port City Colombo's residential offering.