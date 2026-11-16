MENAFN - Saving Advice) You've turned off the lights, adjusted the thermostat, and made a point of shutting down the television before bed. Yet the electric bill keeps creeping higher. Where is all that electricity going?

Some of it could be disappearing into devices you aren't even using. Cable boxes, gaming consoles, computers, and other household electronics can continue drawing power long after you've walked away from them. This is known as standby power, or sometimes vampire power, and it's one of those household expenses that's easy to overlook.

That said, you don't necessarily need to buy anything to start cutting back. A few changes to the equipment you already own could help keep more money in your pocket.

1. Cable Boxes That Never Really Turn Off

Your television may be off, but the cable box underneath it could still be working around the clock. Many receivers stay connected to download programming information, maintain recording schedules, and respond quickly when you turn the television back on. Older equipment can be especially worth checking, although electricity consumption varies considerably between models.

If you've been renting the same receiver for years, ask your provider whether a newer, more efficient model is available without an additional charge. You can also compare your equipment with the efficiency information available through ENERGY STAR's digital media player resources before deciding whether an upgrade makes financial sense.

2. Video Game Consoles Left in Rest Mode

That gaming console in the living room might be using electricity even when nobody has touched a controller all week. Features such as instant startup, background downloads, and automatic updates can keep parts of the system running while it appears inactive. Some older consoles have shown particularly large differences in electricity consumption depending on their power settings.

Fortunately, most modern systems offer settings that let you prioritize energy savings over convenience. If your family only plays occasionally, disabling unnecessary background features could be an easy way to reduce electricity use without giving up the console.

3. Desktop Computers and All Their Accessories

Think about everything plugged in around your home computer. There's the monitor, speakers, printer, docking station, and perhaps an external hard drive or two. Even when the computer is sleeping, some of those accessories may continue consuming electricity, particularly if they're older or aren't configured to power down automatically.

Simply enabling power management on an ENERGY STAR-certified desktop computer can save approximately $15 annually under the program's estimates. That's not a fortune, but it's an easy adjustment that costs nothing and can reduce waste year after year.

4. Printers That Stay Ready Around the Clock

When was the last time you printed something at home? If you're like many people, your printer spends far more time sitting idle than producing documents. Yet certain models continue drawing electricity to maintain network connections, monitor their status, or remain ready for the next job. Take a look at the sleep settings and see whether your printer can automatically enter a lower-power mode after a few minutes of inactivity.

Before unplugging it completely, however, check the manufacturer's instructions because some inkjet models perform maintenance tasks that shouldn't be interrupted.

5. Phone Chargers and Power Adapters You Never Unplug

Walk through your house and count how many charging adapters are plugged into outlets without a phone or tablet attached. You might find one beside the bed, another behind the couch, and several more scattered around the kitchen or home office. Older adapters can waste electricity while sitting idle, but modern chargers are often much more efficient, with some drawing very little power when disconnected from a device.

Improvements in low-standby-power technology mean that replacing a perfectly good charger just to reduce electricity use may not be worth the purchase price. Unplugging unused adapters is a reasonable habit, but focus your attention on larger energy consumers before expecting meaningful savings from this change alone.

6. Smart Speakers and Always-Connected Home Devices

Smart speakers, digital displays, video doorbells, and connected household accessories are designed to be available whenever you need them. That convenience requires electricity, even when nobody is asking a question, checking a camera, or adjusting the lights. A single device may cost relatively little to operate, but a household with several always-connected products can accumulate a larger continuous electrical load.

Check whether any devices offer sleep schedules or reduced-power settings, particularly for equipment you rarely use overnight. Just be careful not to disable security features, medical alerts, or other functions your household depends on.

7. Televisions, Soundbars, and Home Theater Equipment

A modern entertainment center can contain half a dozen devices, and turning off the television doesn't necessarily shut down everything connected to it. Soundbars, receivers, powered subwoofers, streaming equipment, and other accessories may continue drawing electricity while the screen is dark. Some televisions also maintain network connections or support quick-start features that require standby power.

An appropriately rated power strip can make it easier to disconnect compatible accessories together, especially when the equipment isn't needed overnight. Before buying one, measure how much electricity your entertainment system actually uses when idle so you know whether the potential savings justify the expense.

How Much Money Could Standby Power Be Costing You?

The financial impact depends on how much electricity your devices consume, how long they remain idle, and what your utility charges per kilowatt-hour.

For example, a collection of electronics drawing 30 watts continuously would consume approximately 262.8 kilowatt-hours over a year. At an illustrative electricity rate of 17 cents per kilowatt-hour, that's $44.68 annually for equipment that may not be doing anything particularly useful. Increase the unnecessary load to 75 watts, and the yearly cost rises to approximately $111.69 at that same rate.

Instead of guessing which devices are wasting electricity, consider using a plug-in electricity usage meter. These small devices measure the power consumption of compatible appliances and electronics, including what happens when they're sleeping or supposedly turned off. You may not even need to purchase one, since some public libraries, electric cooperatives, and local energy programs offer them through lending services.

For equipment that draws a steady amount of standby power, multiply the wattage by the number of hours it remains idle, divide by 1,000, and then multiply by your electricity rate to estimate the cost. If you're curious about the technical side, the Department of Energy's standby power information covers how this electricity consumption is measured.

Don't Spend $30 to Save $4

Here's where the personal finance side of energy efficiency gets interesting. An advanced power strip might cost $30, but if it eliminates only $4 in annual electricity expenses, recovering that purchase price would take about seven and a half years. That's a long wait for something advertised as a money-saving solution. On the other hand, if the same strip eliminates $30 worth of unnecessary electricity use annually, the financial picture looks much better. Before purchasing energy-saving gadgets, compare their price with the actual electricity costs they're likely to eliminate.

It's tempting to start unplugging everything once you realize how much equipment can consume electricity while idle. But refrigerators, medical devices, security systems, smoke alarms, and other essential equipment may need uninterrupted power to function safely. Certain electronics also perform important updates or maintenance tasks while you're not actively using them. For those products, an approved energy-saving setting may be a better choice than disconnecting them altogether. Saving a few dollars isn't worth creating a safety problem or disrupting something your household genuinely needs.

What if Your Electric Bill Is Still Climbing?

Standby power is worth investigating, but it probably isn't the only explanation if your monthly electric bill suddenly increases by $75 or $100. Heating and cooling systems, water heaters, older refrigerators, and other major appliances often consume far more electricity than small electronic accessories. Compare your actual kilowatt-hour usage with previous months, paying attention to seasonal changes and any differences in your utility's rates. A malfunctioning appliance or an inefficient heating system could be costing you considerably more than several idle chargers combined. Finding the real source of an unusually high bill is often more valuable than making dozens of small changes that barely affect your total electricity use.

You don't need to turn your home upside down or purchase expensive equipment to begin reducing unnecessary electricity consumption. Start by checking the power settings on your cable box, computer, gaming console, and other electronics that remain plugged in throughout the day. Measure their standby consumption when possible, and concentrate on the changes that offer meaningful savings rather than worrying about every glowing indicator light. A few dollars here and there may not transform your household budget, but eliminating expenses that provide no real benefit is still a smart financial habit.

Which device in your home do you suspect is quietly adding the most to your electric bill? Share your thoughts below.

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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