(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > A bonus hits your account. Or a severance check, the proceeds from a home sale, an inheritance. The money is meant for the long term, and the question comes up right away: invest it all today, or feed it in over a few months? The evidence on which approach earns more is fairly settled. What isn't settled is which one you'll stick with, and that turns out to matter more. Here's the math on both, and a way to choose that you won't second-guess in March. First, which question are you asking? Dollar-cost averaging means two different things, and only one of them is a real choice. The SEC's Investor defines it as“investing your money in equal portions, at regular intervals, regardless of the ups and downs in the market.” FINRA uses nearly the same words. If you contribute to a 401(k) from each paycheck, FINRA notes, you're likely already doing it. That isn't a strategy you picked. It's just how the money arrives, and the opportunity-cost argument against averaging doesn't apply to it. The real decision only exists when you already hold the whole amount. Then averaging means deliberately leaving part of it in cash for a while. That's the case this piece covers. What the long-run record shows The most thorough public study is Vanguard's 2023 research paper, Cost averaging: Invest now or temporarily hold your cash?. Using MSCI World Index returns for 1976 to 2022, it compared investing everything at once against splitting the money into three equal parts invested a month apart, then measured wealth after one year. Investing the lump sum came out ahead 68% of the time globally. In the U.S. alone (Russell 3000, 1979 to 2022), it won 66.4% of the time. In a 60/40 stock-and-bond portfolio, the average ending value was 1.8% higher with the lump sum: $109,360 versus $107,453 on a $100,000 start. FINRA reaches the same conclusion in plainer terms: dollar-cost averaging“has lower risk but often produces lower returns than lump sum investing, especially over longer periods of time.” The reason isn't mysterious. Over most periods, stocks have earned more than cash. Every month part of your money sits in cash is a month it isn't earning the stock return. The cost of waiting, in dollars You can estimate the expected cost of an averaging schedule yourself. It comes down to two numbers: how long your money sits in cash on average, and the gap between what you expect stocks and cash to earn. Here's an illustrative example. These rates are assumptions, not forecasts. Say you have $60,000, and you expect stocks to return 3 percentage points a year more than your money market fund pays. If you split the money into equal monthly installments, starting today, the average dollar waits (number of installments − 1) ÷ 2 months.

Schedule Average months in cash Expected cost on $60,000 All at once 0 $0 3 monthly installments 1 $150 6 monthly installments 2.5 $375 12 monthly installments 5.5 $825

The math for the 12-month row: $60,000 × 3% × 5.5 ÷ 12 = $825.

Two things stand out. First, a short schedule is cheap. Three months of averaging costs about the price of a nice dinner out on a $60,000 deposit. Second, the cost grows with the length of the schedule, so a year-long drip costs more than five times as much as a three-month one. (Vanguard's simulations point the same way: on a $100,000 start, the three-month version trailed the lump sum by $504 on average and the six-month version by $1,491.)

What averaging buys you

If averaging has an expected cost, the fair question is what you get for it. The answer is protection against one specific outcome: investing everything right before a sharp drop.

Take the same $60,000 and a 20% fall in the month after you invest.

All at once: your $60,000 is now worth $48,000. You're down $12,000 on paper. 12 monthly installments: only $5,000 was invested when the drop hit, so you're down $1,000. The next $55,000 goes in at lower prices.

FINRA puts it this way: averaging“can help you limit your losses in the event of significant market declines.”

That protection is real, but think about what it's worth to you. In the 32% of periods where averaging won in Vanguard's study, the benefit was usually modest. The case where it matters most is the one where a big early loss would push you to sell. If an early $12,000 drop would make you pull out of stocks entirely, that's a far worse result than either schedule, and $150 to $825 is a cheap way to avoid it.

Vanguard's paper makes the same point:“investors with significant loss aversion may be better suited for a CA strategy,” and having a plan for the cash“is the most important part.”

How to choose

Work through these four questions in order.

If it arrives with each paycheck, you're averaging by default. Keep contributing and skip the rest of this list.If you might need it within a few years (a down payment, tuition, a cushion while you job-hunt), the question isn't when to invest it in stocks. It's whether stocks are the right place for it at all.If yes, invest the lump sum. You're accepting more risk of regret in exchange for the better expected result.Three to six months keeps the expected cost low. Set up the automatic transfers on day one, keep the waiting money in a money market fund or Treasury bills rather than checking, and don't pause the schedule because of headlines. A schedule you abandon halfway through is worse than either option.

Whichever you choose, write it down before you act: the amount, the schedule, the account, and the target allocation. The decision you make on paper, ahead of time, is the one you're most likely to follow.

The bottom line

Investing a lump sum all at once wins about two out of three times, and averaging over three to six months costs relatively little in expectation. Both beat the most common outcome, which is leaving the money in cash until you feel ready, because that moment often doesn't come. Choose the schedule you'll stick with, and start it this week.

Sources FINRA, The Benefits and Limitations of Dollar-Cost Averaging (May 19, 2026) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Investor, Dollar Cost Averaging (glossary) Megan Finlay and Josef Zorn, Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, Cost averaging: Invest now or temporarily hold your cash? (February 2023) Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype