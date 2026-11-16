MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A New Jersey orthopedic surgeon who withheld taxes from his employees' paychecks but failed to send the money to the IRS has pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.

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Brian Mehling, 61, of Hackensack, admitted that more than $1.5 million in payroll taxes went unpaid over multiple years. Instead of forwarding the withheld funds to the federal government, he used money to cover other expenses, including mortgages on his properties.

The case highlights a financial obligation that can carry serious consequences for business owners: money withheld from employees' wages for federal taxes isn't available to cover operating expenses, personal debts, or other financial obligations.

Surgeon Admits Failing to Pay Taxes Over Multiple Years

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Mehling's guilty plea on November 10, 2026, detailing violations spanning several years. Mehling established Mehling Office Management LLC to manage payroll for himself and employees of his orthopedic medical practice. Between 2014 and 2018, the business failed to remit the full amount of withheld payroll taxes during 10 separate calendar quarters. Those unpaid obligations ultimately resulted in a federal tax loss exceeding $1.5 million. The missed payments involved money that had already been deducted from workers' earnings.

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Federal tax authorities were investigating the unpaid obligations well before Mehling entered his guilty plea. During an October 2016 interview with an IRS revenue officer, Mehling acknowledged that he was responsible for accounting for and paying the company's payroll taxes. He also admitted that previously withheld money had been used for other expenses, including mortgages on properties he owned. The tax violations identified by prosecutors continued into 2017 and 2018, after that interview took place. The prolonged timeline illustrates how unpaid payroll taxes can accumulate into a substantial financial and legal problem.

What Happens to Taxes Withheld From Employee Paychecks?

When employees receive their paychecks, their employers generally have already deducted federal income taxes and the employee portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes. Those amounts must be properly accounted for and transferred to the federal government through required payroll tax deposits. The IRS classifies certain withheld employment taxes as trust fund taxes because employers hold the money for payment to the government. A business owner cannot legally redirect those funds toward rent, mortgage payments, equipment purchases, or other expenses simply because the company needs cash. The IRS employment tax guidance provides information about withholding, depositing, and reporting these obligations.

Why Payroll Tax Problems Can Become So Expensive

A business experiencing cash-flow difficulties may be tempted to delay tax deposits while paying suppliers, employees, or other creditors. However, unpaid payroll taxes can generate penalties and interest in addition to the original amount owed. The IRS can also assess a Trust Fund Recovery Penalty against individuals who meet the legal standards for responsibility and willfulness. This means certain owners, officers, or employees with authority over financial decisions may face personal liability for qualifying unpaid trust fund taxes. The IRS Trust Fund Recovery Penalty guidance outlines the circumstances under which the government can pursue responsible individuals.

Mehling Agrees to Repay More Than $1.5 Million

As part of his plea agreement, Mehling agreed to pay $1,526,281 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He pleaded guilty to one count of failing to collect, account for, and pay over payroll taxes, an offense carrying a maximum prison sentence of five years. His sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2027, before a federal district court judge. The judge will consider federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors before determining the punishment. The maximum sentence is not a prediction of the prison time Mehling will actually receive.

What Does This Mean for Employees?

Employees may reasonably wonder what happens when an employer deducts taxes from their wages but never sends the money to the IRS. Generally, workers are entitled to credit for federal income taxes properly withheld from their pay, even when the employer fails to remit those amounts. Social Security earnings records can present additional complications if employers fail to report wages accurately. Workers can review their earnings history through their personal my Social Security account and compare the information with their W-2 forms and pay records. If wages are missing or incorrect, contacting the Social Security Administration with supporting documentation can help resolve discrepancies before they affect future benefit calculations.

Business Owners Should Keep Payroll Taxes Separate From Operating Cash

The Mehling case offers an important warning for small-business owners who handle their own payroll or supervise an outside payroll provider. Payroll tax deposits should be treated as mandatory obligations rather than flexible cash reserves that can be borrowed from during difficult months. Owners should regularly reconcile payroll reports, verify tax deposits, and confirm that required federal returns have been filed. The IRS provides an Electronic Federal Tax Payment System that businesses can use to make and monitor federal tax payments. Even when a bookkeeper or payroll company handles the transactions, responsible business officials should maintain oversight rather than assuming every payment has been completed.

A Tax Obligation That Can Follow Business Owners Personally

Failing to remit employee payroll taxes isn't simply another overdue business bill. Federal law imposes specific responsibilities on people who control withheld tax funds, and willful violations can lead to civil penalties or criminal prosecution. Mehling's guilty plea, $1.5 million restitution agreement, and upcoming sentencing demonstrate how serious those consequences can become. For employees, regularly reviewing wage statements and Social Security earnings records provides an additional safeguard against reporting errors.

Do you think business owners who use withheld employee taxes for other expenses should face prison time, or should repayment and financial penalties be the primary punishment?