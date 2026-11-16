MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) USDA's proposed SNAP regulations address expanded work requirements that may affect some adults ages 55 through 64. Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Millions of Americans depend on SNAP benefits to help cover their grocery bills, but some recipients may face additional requirements to keep that assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture published a proposed rule on November 10, 2026, addressing work requirements for certain adults receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The proposal follows changes Congress enacted in 2025, including expanding the age range of adults potentially subject to SNAP's three-month benefit time limit. That means some people in their late 50s and early 60s who previously qualified for an age-based exception may now need to document employment, training, or another qualifying activity to continue receiving benefits. The public has until December 10, 2026, to submit comments on the proposed federal regulations.

What Is Changing With SNAP Work Requirements?

The USDA's November 10 proposed rule addresses changes enacted through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. That legislation expanded the group of adults potentially subject to SNAP's time limit, changed certain exceptions, and restricted when states can obtain waivers. The new proposal would incorporate those statutory changes into federal regulations while establishing additional procedures for administering them. Some requirements stem directly from the law and are not waiting for this proposal to become final. SNAP recipients should therefore check the rules currently being applied by their state rather than assuming the December comment deadline postpones every eligibility change.

Adults Ages 55 Through 64 Face New Questions

One of the most significant changes involves older adults who have not yet reached traditional retirement age. Before the 2025 law, the time limit generally applied to adults ages 18 through 54 who did not qualify for an exception. The law expanded that age range to include adults through age 64, meaning some people ages 55–64 may now face additional work-related eligibility requirements. However, reaching a particular age does not automatically determine eligibility because disability-related exceptions, caregiving responsibilities, and other circumstances can matter. Adults in this age group should review their SNAP notices carefully and ask their state agency whether the time limit applies to their household.

The 80-Hour Requirement Can Determine Eligibility

Certain SNAP participants subject to the time limit generally must work or participate in qualifying activities for at least 80 hours per month. That averages approximately 20 hours per week, although the specific activities and verification procedures depend on program rules. Qualifying activities can include paid employment, approved work programs, or combinations of eligible work and training. Someone who does not meet the requirement and lacks an applicable exception or waiver may generally receive only three countable months of SNAP benefits within a 36-month period. This time limit is separate from SNAP's broader work registration requirements, which have different rules and consequences.

Some People Can Still Qualify for Exceptions

The expanded work requirements do not mean every adult between 18 and 64 must satisfy the 80-hour rule. Exceptions include certain people who are physically or mentally unfit for employment, pregnant individuals, and people responsible for children younger than 14. The 2025 legislation also established exceptions for certain American Indian and Alaska Native individuals covered by the statutory definitions. At the same time, it removed several previously available categorical exceptions, including those for homelessness, veteran status, and certain former foster youth. A person who no longer qualifies under one category may still qualify under another, making an individual eligibility review particularly important.

States Will Have Fewer Options for Waiving the Time Limit

SNAP rules have historically allowed states to request waivers of the three-month time limit in areas experiencing difficult employment conditions. The 2025 law narrowed those options, generally requiring areas in most states to have unemployment rates above 10% to qualify. Previously, states could also seek waivers based on insufficient available jobs under applicable federal criteria. Alaska and Hawaii have different waiver provisions, including an unemployment-rate standard tied to the national average. The proposed rule would establish additional requirements for waiver requests and implement temporary good-faith exemptions available to those two states.

What This Could Mean for a Household's Grocery Budget

Losing SNAP eligibility can create a substantial financial gap for households that already spend most of their income on necessities. Consider someone receiving $200 in monthly food assistance who becomes ineligible for six months. That would represent $1,200 in benefits no longer available for groceries during that period. The amount is only an illustration, not a prediction of how much any particular recipient will lose. Families concerned about eligibility should examine their current benefits, employment circumstances, and possible exceptions before making changes to their household budgets.

What to Do if You're Worried

Start by reviewing any notices from your state SNAP agency, especially those discussing work requirements, reporting deadlines, or changes in eligibility. If you're working, keep accurate records of your hours and ask which documents the agency accepts for verification. People with health conditions, caregiving responsibilities, or other circumstances that may qualify for exceptions should ask how to document those situations. Do not assume that losing an age-based exception automatically means you must lose benefits. If you receive a termination or reduction notice, review the stated reason and applicable hearing or appeal deadlines promptly.

How to Submit a Comment Before December 10

USDA is accepting public comments on the proposed rule through December 10, 2026. Interested individuals can visit Regulations and search for docket FNA-2025-0368, titled Modification to Work Requirements for Able-Bodied Adults. Comments may also be emailed to [email protected] with the docket number and rule title in the subject line. Written comments can be mailed to the SNAP Program Development Division, Food and Nutrition Administration, 5601 Sunnyside Avenue, Beltsville, MD 20705. Comments become part of the public rulemaking record, so participants should avoid including sensitive personal information they do not want publicly disclosed.

Don't Wait for the Final Rule to Check Your Eligibility

The proposed regulations are still open for public input, but several underlying SNAP changes were already established by the 2025 federal law. Adults ages 55–64, households with older children, and people who previously qualified for certain exceptions may have particular reasons to review their circumstances. State agencies remain the appropriate source for determining how the requirements apply to an individual case. Keeping employment records, responding to eligibility notices, and requesting an exception review when appropriate can help prevent avoidable interruptions.

Have changes to SNAP work requirements affected your household or someone you know? Share your experience in the comments.

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