MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)This week, ambassador Jamieson Greer penned a letter to the editor of the Wall Street Journal to challenge the claims made in“.” In the letter, ambassador Greer uses hard data to dismantle the author's false assertions and details how president Trump is using tariffs and trade deals to advance the long-term prosperity of American farmers, workers, and manufacturers.

In his op-ed“ How Do You Like Those Tariffs Now?” (November 11), David Hebert asserts that economists' predictions about tariffs came true:“Americans would pay them, trading partners would retaliate, and bullying our allies would backfire.” The data tell a different story on each of these points.

The first point-that American consumers bore the brunt of the tariffs-doesn't hold up to scrutiny. Caroline Freund of the University of California San Diego published a paper in July concluding that foreign exporters absorbed roughly 40 – 50 percent of the 2025 US tariff increases through lower export prices,“much more than earlier studies suggested.” Importers of record, typically companies, covered much of the rest. Preston Caldwell, chief US economist at Morningstar, told the Journal last year that“US firms are still footing most of the tariff bill, having yet to pass more than a fraction of the tariff cost on to consumers.”

Nor did the tariffs trigger sweeping global retaliation. While the Trump administration put tariffs on countries all around the world, only two attempted direct retaliation: China and Canada. But in both cases, these countries eventually rolled back some of their retaliatory measures while the US maintained most of its new tariffs. China has resumed buying US soybeans, easing China's leverage over US farmers.

As for Hebert's argument about“backfiring,” 19 US trading partners, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global gross domestic product, signed deals with us. In these agreements, the US agreed to impose a lower tariff rate in exchange for our trading partners' resolution of longstanding tariff and nontariff barriers-a prize free-trade fundamentalists have sought for decades. But don't take our word for it; workers, farmers and industry leaders have praised president Trump's deals that open foreign markets while expanding domestic jobs and investment.

The US has exported over USD 300 billion in goods and services every month this year, breaking records. We are in the tenth month of a manufacturing expansion. The economy is close to full employment. While Europe's economic growth is sluggish and Canada's unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in October, the US is the most dynamic economy in the Group of Seven. So, yes, we like these tariffs very much.

– Read ambassador Greer's full letter to the Wall Street Journal.