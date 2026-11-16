MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Establishing an interagency port control center, improving maritime surveillance, and creating secure corridors for the transport of humanitarian and commercial cargo in Haiti are among the proposals outlined in a report compiled by the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS). The report identifies priority measures to combat illicit trafficking, protect essential infrastructure, and support Haiti's recovery.

The publication presents the outcomes of the 2026 OAS Conference on Maritime and Port Security in Haiti, held on March 18 and 19 in Panama City, in line with the OAS Action Plan for Haiti. The meeting brought together representatives of 11 OAS member states, one observer country, 12 international and multilateral organisations, Haitian institutions, and regional experts.

The Final Report of the 2026 OAS Implementers Conference on Maritime and Port Security in Haiti puts forward several key recommendations:

. Establish a Port Control Center to coordinate the institutions responsible for securing ports and their maritime approaches.

. Integrate surveillance and information sharing through a single data-sharing platform and the use of radar, satellite imagery, and vessel identification systems.

. Strengthen the protection of terminals and logistics corridors through access controls, cameras, lighting, and escorts for humanitarian and commercial cargo.

. Enhance the professionalism of maritime and port personnel through certification, regional training, and anti-corruption measures.

. Modernise the legal framework and secure maintenance funding, including a proposal to establish a port security fund financed through dedicated fees.

OAS secretary general Albert R. Ramdin emphasised that this initiative is part of the Organisation's commitment to Haiti's security, stability, and recovery.

“Supporting Haiti in protecting its ports and trade routes helps ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it and that the country restores essential conditions for its development.”“This effort is part of the OAS's broader support for strengthening Haitian institutions and accompanying the country in building a future of peace, democracy, and prosperity, under the leadership of its authorities and in accordance with the priorities of its people,” secretary general Ramdin added.

The document recommends combining immediate improvements with long-term institutional reforms, under the leadership of Haitian authorities and with regional and international support. Its objective is to strengthen national capabilities and direct cooperation toward the country's priority needs.

To this end, the report is being made available to member states, international organisations, and entities implementing cooperation projects in Haiti as a practical tool to guide the implementation of the recommendations identified during the Conference.

The document seeks to facilitate the planning and coordination of future interventions and help translate the identified priorities into concrete, measurable improvements in Haiti's maritime and port security, with positive implications for regional security.

Maritime and port security has direct implications for Haiti's stability and recovery. A more secure maritime environment helps combat the illicit trafficking of firearms, narcotics, and other goods, protect legitimate trade, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and strengthen the rule of law.

The executive secretariats of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE), the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP), and the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), together with the Department of Public Security (DPS) and the Department against Transnational Organized Crime (DTOC), were part of the OAS team that prepared this initiative.

The analysis pays particular attention to the maritime and port infrastructure of Port-au-Prince, whose stabilisation it considers essential for both sustained economic recovery and national security.

The report highlights the need to coordinate the resources, knowledge, and capabilities of international stakeholders working alongside Haiti. The goal is to align cooperation with the priorities of Haitian institutions, avoid duplication of efforts, and translate international assistance into sustainable capabilities to protect the country's ports and maritime borders.

The Conference and the preparation of the report were made possible through financial support from the Government of Canada, through its Anti-Crime Capacity Building Program (ACCBP), as part of its collaboration with the OAS to strengthen maritime, border, and cargo security across the Americas.

Full report: Final Report of the 2026 OAS Implementers Conference on Maritime and Port Security in Haiti