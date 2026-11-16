MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Trinidad and Tobago has recorded an encouraging improvement in its global innovation standing, climbing seven places in the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, moving from 114th in 2025 to 107th among 139 economies assessed.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence (MPAAI) led by senator Dominic Smith, minister of public administration and artificial intelligence welcomes this development as a positive indication of the country's innovation potential. Under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the government continues to prioritise digital transformation, technological advancement and the development of a more competitive, innovation-driven economy.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded improvements in five of the seven major innovation pillars assessed. Creative Outputs registered the largest gain, advancing nine places to 118th, while Market Sophistication and Business Sophistication each improved by six places. Gains were also recorded in Knowledge and Technology Outputs and Institutions, which advanced four and three places, respectively.

The country also improved its overall Innovation Inputs and Innovation Outputs rankings, while advancing from 17th – 15th place among Latin American and Caribbean economies.

Commenting on the results, senator Dominic Smith, minister of public administration and Artificial Intelligence, described the improvement as an encouraging development in the country's journey towards becoming a Digital Nation:

“These results demonstrate Trinidad and Tobago's potential to strengthen its position in an increasingly technology-driven global economy. Our Government recognises that innovation is essential to national development, and through MPAAI, we are investing in the digital capabilities, infrastructure and skills needed to support a more competitive economy. Our focus is on translating these investments into meaningful opportunities for our citizens, greater productivity and improved public services,” minister Smith stated.

Since its establishment in May 2025, MPAAI has advanced several initiatives supporting the country's digital transformation, including the AI Academy, LearnTT and the National AI Assessment Initiative undertaken in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNESCO.

These efforts complement ongoing investments in digital public services, connectivity and national digital infrastructure, supported by key agencies and partners, including the National Information and Communication

Technology Company Limited (iGovTT) and the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT). While the improved rankings represent positive progress, the ministry recognises the importance of sustained investment and collaboration to strengthen innovation capabilities and expand opportunities for economic diversification.

MPAAI remains committed to advancing the government's vision of a Digital Nation where technological advancement supports economic growth, strengthens public institutions and delivers tangible benefits to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.