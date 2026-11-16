MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all government departments and offices to clear their electricity bills on time, expressing concern over mounting arrears and avoidable financial losses caused by delayed payments.

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In a circular, the Finance Department said non-payment of electricity bills within the stipulated time had resulted in substantial outstanding dues against various departments and subordinate offices, besides attracting late payment surcharges and penalties.

The department stressed that timely settlement of electricity dues was essential for maintaining the financial viability of power utilities, ensuring reliable electricity supply and reducing the Average Cost of Supply (ACS)-Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) gap.

It further pointed out that the pre-qualification criteria under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) mandate 100 per cent payment of current electricity dues by all government departments, local bodies and autonomous bodies during the year under evaluation.

The department has advised all offices to establish an effective mechanism for prompt settlement of electricity bills to prevent the accumulation of arrears and avoid additional burden on the government exchequer.

It has also directed Directors Finance and Financial Advisors to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and arrange the required funds by re-appropriating savings from existing allocations wherever necessary.

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According to the financial details cited in the circular, Rs 763.91 crore was budgeted and released under Detailed Head 008 (Electricity Charges) for various departments during 2026-27.

Against this allocation, an expenditure of Rs 495.89 crore had been incurred, leaving an unspent balance of Rs 268.03 crore available for the settlement of electricity dues.

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The Finance Department said timely payments would help prevent further accumulation of liabilities and ensure compliance with the financial requirements under the RDSS.