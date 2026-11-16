MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 17 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to propose on Tuesday a new cooperative framework on oil security with most Association of Southeast Asian Nations members and Australia, as concerns over energy supplies persist amid the prolonged West Asia conflict, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi will advocate the "Asia Oil Security Task Force" initiative as a "voluntary body to advance cooperative efforts" at a summit in Manila of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonisation framework launched by Tokyo, according to the Japanese government.

In collaboration with the International Energy Agency and the Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, the scheme is intended to support existing regional energy cooperation, including by enhancing "oil stockpiling in emergency preparedness," the government said.

After the meeting, the participating countries are expected to release an outcome document, according to Japanese government officials.

The AZEC gathering takes place on the sidelines of a series of summits between the 11-member ASEAN and their regional partners held in the Philippine capital.

Resource-poor Japan is highly dependent on oil imports from the West Asia, as are many ASEAN countries, but holds relatively abundant strategic oil reserves.

Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in February that led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy transportation, Tokyo launched in April a framework of $10 billion in financial support to other Asian countries with limited oil stockpiles.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ASEAN has maintained a policy of excluding junta-ruled Myanmar from the bloc's key meetings.

--NNN-KYODO