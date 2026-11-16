MENAFN - The Conversation) Australia's leading health research body yesterday released draft advice on puberty suppressants, also known as puberty blockers. These medicines should be available for some young people under 18 with“gender incongruence”, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) says.

The review comes amid growing international efforts to restrict young people's access to gender-affirming care.

In January 2025, Queensland stopped new patients in its public health system from starting puberty suppressants or gender-affirming hormones. The NHMRC review was announced three days later.

Restrictions have also been introduced or proposed in the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and parts of Canada. In the United States, many states have banned these treatments for minors. New Zealand introduced restrictions in 2025, but its High Court overturned them last month.

So, what is gender incongruence, what does the draft advice actually say, and why is there so much disagreement?

What are puberty suppressants and who are they for?

Puberty suppressants have been prescribed to transgender and gender-diverse young people for decades.

They work by temporarily suppressing the hormonal signals that drive puberty, reducing the body's production of oestrogen or testosterone.

Puberty suppressants have been used to treat early (precocious) puberty since the 1980s.

Related medicines are also used to treat endometriosis and some hormone-sensitive cancers.

The new NHMRC advice concerns their use by young people experiencing gender incongruence. This refers to a difference between a person's gender and the sex recorded at birth. It's not classified as a mental disorder.

Gender dysphoria, by contrast, refers to the significant distress some people experience in relation to this incongruence.

The aim of puberty suppression is to delay unwanted pubertal changes that may cause distress, giving young people time to mature and consider their options.

That's why suppressants are often described as a pause button. They delay potentially permanent changes, such as voice deepening or breast development.

However, when treatment stops, hormonal signalling usually resumes, allowing puberty to progress.

Most young people who start suppressants later begin taking gender-affirming hormones (oestrogen or testosterone).

But some stop suppressants without starting hormones and their puberty resumes.

How many young people actually receive these medicines?

Australia has no national count of young people receiving puberty suppressants.

However, in July 2026, public health services reported 58 young people in Western Australia and 77 in Queensland receiving suppressants.

For perspective, the 135 patients in the WA and Queensland services represent about 0.007% of the combined under-18 population of the two states.

So why are puberty suppressants so controversial?

Like all medical treatments, puberty suppressants carry potential benefits and risks.

The NHMRC found that while evidence about their long-term effects remains limited, the potential benefits likely outweigh the risks for some young people.

However, in recent years, puberty suppressants have become a flashpoint in wider debates over transgender and gender-diverse people's rights and identities.

A growing international“anti-gender” movement, led largely by conservative, religious and right-wing groups, has portrayed puberty suppression as a threat to children's welfare, parental authority, and traditional family structures.

These groups have used this perceived threat to win political support.

Meanwhile, some feminist, gay, and lesbian critics argue gender-affirming care reinforces gender stereotypes or amounts to conversion therapy for young gay people.

Their arguments often conflict with one another, but much of this opposition relies on false claims. These include claims that young people are routinely rushed into treatment or are likely to regret it.

Many scholars argue the controversy is less about assessing medical evidence or safeguarding young people's welfare. Instead, they see it as a proxy for broader political conflicts over changing gender norms and wider social anxieties about which genders, bodies, and ways of living society ought to support.

What's actually new about the NHMRC advice?

The NHMRC advice draws on a systematic review of the research, clinical expertise, and the experiences of young people and families.

That review rated the overall evidence as“low certainty”, meaning the precise size of the potential benefits and risks remains uncertain. One reason is the absence of randomised trials, often considered the strongest way to test a treatment's effects.

But the review acknowledges that such trials would raise practical and ethical concerns in this context, and low certainty does not mean there is no evidence or that the medicines do not work.

That's why the draft advice ultimately supports young people and families to consider puberty suppression on a case-by-case basis. It says young people, their parents or carers, and clinicians should be allowed to make this decision together.

Importantly, the NHMRC also says treatment may be considered for young people with gender incongruence“with or without distress”.

This means young people need not experience distress or be diagnosed with a mental disorder before treatment can be considered.

The underlying principle is that young people should not have to suffer before receiving care and may have legitimate reasons to seek treatment beyond relieving existing distress.

The NHMRC advice therefore marks a significant departure from increasingly restrictive policies in other jurisdictions, such as England. There, the highly contested 2024 Cass Review raised concerns about the strength of the evidence supporting puberty suppression. It recommended limiting treatment to research settings.

The NHMRC committee, by contrast, concluded the benefits of puberty suppressants probably outweigh the risks for some young people, based on an assessment that acknowledges the limitations of the evidence, while also considering the consequences of restricting access to care.

So, what happens now?

The advice is open for public consultation until January 18.

The NHMRC will consider the feedback as it develops national clinical guidelines, due in 2028.

However, the NHMRC's advice is not legally binding. States and territories decide how their public health services provide care.

Restrictions remain in Queensland, where new patients under 18 cannot start treatment through public services.

The Northern Territory also bans puberty suppressants in its public health system.

Both governments yesterday ruled out changes.

The advice also leaves major barriers to access unresolved, including long waiting lists and treatment costs that can exceed A$5,000 a year. For some families, these barriers make treatment inaccessible.

Nevertheless, the draft provides a national basis for reconsidering restrictions and improving young people's access to treatment.