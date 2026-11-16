MENAFN - GetNews) Next Phase A&E brings a firm owner's perspective to the operations, finance, and growth problems most A&E principals solve alone.

BLUFFTON, S.C., November 16, 2026 - Next Phase A&E Advisory, LLC opened for business today as a business consulting practice built for architecture, engineering, commercial interior design, and specialty design consulting firms. Founder Rodney McNabb has led a design firm since 2005. He now works with firm owners nationwide to tighten operations, protect margins, and plan growth.

Strong Design Talent, Thin Business Systems

Most A&E firms are founded by architects and engineers. Few of those principals trained to run a business, and the gap shows up early. In a small, owner-led firm, the owner often still sets every fee, approves every invoice, and tracks cash flow in his or her head.

The symptoms show up in every corner of the firm:



Projects finish on schedule but over budget on hours

Utilization, backlog, and cash flow reports arrive late or not at all

Principals spend evenings on billing, hiring, and HR instead of clients

Fees stay flat while salaries and software costs climb No one owns the growth plan, so the firm grows by accident

The result is a busy firm with thin profit and a tired leadership team.

Why Current Fixes Fall Short

Firm owners usually reach for one of four solutions. None of them closes the gap on its own.



Industry benchmark surveys show where a firm ranks against peers. They stop short of telling an owner what to change on Monday morning.

Generalist business consultants bring frameworks built for manufacturers and retailers. They spend weeks learning how fee-based project work and phased billing function.

A&E-specialist consultants often build their programs for much larger firms. Their fees and deliverables assume a CFO and HR staff a 10-person firm doesn't have. New project management software promises visibility. Layered on broken processes, a new platform produces bad data faster.

Each option treats one symptom. Few look at the whole firm through the eyes of someone who has made payroll at a design firm.

A Method Built on the Design Process

Next Phase A&E organizes every engagement around seven phases named after the phases of an A&E project, from Pre-Design to Post-Occupancy. Clients already know the sequence, so the work feels familiar from the first meeting.

Engagements start with a free call of up to 45 minutes. The Schematic Design diagnostic follows, built on firm records and short interviews with firm leaders. It ends with written findings and a prioritized plan. Later phases put the plan to work.

What sets the practice apart:



Advice from a working firm owner, not a career consultant

Recommendations tied to the firm's own financial and project data

A defined start and finish for each phase, at a fixed fee Timelines scaled to the size of the firm

"I've run a design firm for more than 20 years, and I've made most of the mistakes I now help other owners avoid," said Rodney McNabb, founder of Next Phase A&E. "A&E principals don't need another binder of best practices. They need someone who understands project-based work to study their numbers, tell them the truth, and help them fix what's broken."

McNabb also served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he learned to build clear plans and hold teams accountable for results.

Who the Service Helps

Next Phase A&E focuses on owner-led firms with a core team of 3 to 20 full-time equivalents (FTEs), including owners, employees, and recurring contractors. Most A&E firms are small. The AIA 2024 Firm Survey found 60% of U.S. architecture firms have four or fewer employees.

Next Phase A&E works with owners and principals of:



Architecture firms

Civil, structural, MEP, and other engineering firms

Commercial interior design firms Specialty design consultants: lighting, acoustics, AV, IT and security, foodservice, wayfinding, specification writing, and code and accessibility

The best fit is a firm whose business has outgrown the systems used to run it. Common triggers include a jump in headcount, a slide in project margins, or a leadership team ready to plan the next five years.

How to Learn More

Firm leaders who want a clear read on their business should start with the free 7-Minute Firm Health Check or request a meeting through the Next Phase A&E website. McNabb responds to every meeting request within two business days.

About Next Phase A&E

Next Phase A&E Advisory, LLC is a business consulting practice for architecture, engineering, commercial interior design, and specialty design consulting firms. Based in Bluffton, South Carolina, the practice serves owner-led firms with 3 to 20 FTEs nationwide with diagnostics, operational planning, and implementation support. Every engagement follows a seven-phase method modeled on the design process, at a fixed fee for each phase. Visit NextPhaseAE for details.