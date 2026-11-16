MENAFN - GetNews) FridayLunch Invoice Companion helps solo attorneys reclaim financial control by connecting card-processing costs to individual cases, supporting attorney-directed fee recovery and building trust-accounting safeguards into daily billing. Created by attorney Anthony Westbrooks, it challenges the“just the cost of doing business” mindset with clearer records and more deliberate decisions.

FridayLunch challenges the billing shrug, puts financial control back in attorneys' hands

Attorney-built Invoice Companion targets payment-cost opacity with a focus on professional sovereignty

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 16, 2026 -“Just the cost of doing business.” For a solo attorney staring at another card-processing statement, that shrug can become a habit: absorb the expense, postpone the billing and move on.

FridayLunch Invoice Companion challenges that resignation with a financial workflow designed to make payment costs visible and keep the attorney in control.

An aggregated statement can show what a firm paid without making each client's cost easy to trace. When processing expenses come from operating funds rather than client trust money, the firm still bears the cost. Asking a client to reimburse an amount the attorney cannot confidently explain can feel awkward. The result can be uncertainty disguised as acceptance.

FridayLunch founder Anthony Westbrooks calls that pattern“learned helplessness,” not an unavoidable condition of practicing law.

“The opposite of learned helplessness isn't just efficiency. It is sovereignty,” Westbrooks said.“FridayLunch was built by a solo practitioner to push back against the quiet erosion of attorneys' time, profit and professional confidence.”

The Invoice Companion addresses that cycle in two important ways:

Make the cost visible

FridayLunch connects recorded card-processing costs to individual payments and cases. Costs become final as processor settlement information arrives through scheduled checks, replacing a percentage guess with a documented amount.

Put the decision back with the attorney

The attorney can apply finalized processing costs to the existing open invoice. Recovery remains subject to applicable law, professional rules, card-network requirements, merchant agreements and client disclosures. Knowing the cost is not automatic permission to bill it back.

“The goal is a different feeling at the end of the billing day,” Westbrooks said.“Not another shrug. A clear record, a deliberate decision and the confidence that you are directing your practice.”

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About FridayLunch

FridayLunch is an attorney-built invoice companion for solo attorneys and small law firms, focused on financial control, client-trust accounting safeguards and AI-powered legal workflow automation.

Media contact

Anthony Westbrooks, Founder, FridayLunch

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