MENAFN - GetNews) Advanced liquid precipitant delivers over 98% fluoride removal efficiency in 2 to 5 minutes while cutting industrial wastewater operational costs by approximately 30 percent.

Shangha, China - November 16, 2026 - QILEE has officially announced the global commercial rollout of Fluoride Removal Agent QL-CF001, an advanced composite liquid precipitant engineered for deep fluoride ion removal from complex industrial wastewater. Developed to address increasingly stringent international environmental discharge standards, QL-CF001 reduces residual fluoride concentrations to below 0.6 mg/L within a reaction window of just 2 to 5 minutes, offering industrial operators an efficient, low-sludge alternative to traditional defluoridation chemistries.

As modern manufacturing sectors expand-particularly high-tech electronics, photovoltaic fabrication, and chemical processing-wastewater streams carrying elevated fluoride levels present acute regulatory and environmental hurdles. Conventional precipitation techniques often require heavy chemical overdosing, generate excessive hazardous sludge, and struggle to consistently drive residual fluoride levels below strict compliance thresholds. QL-CF001 resolves these operational bottlenecks through an optimized liquid formulation that slashes total operating expenses by roughly 30 percent while fitting seamlessly into existing clarifier and coagulation infrastructures.

Advanced Coordination Mechanism and Deep Removal

Fluoride Removal Agent QL-CF001 relies on advanced coordination chemistry to destabilize and bind soluble fluoride ions (F−). The agent's molecules carry strong positive surface charges that rapidly attract negatively charged free fluoride ions in the aqueous phase.

Through multidentate ligands, QL-CF001 forms robust, stable chemical bonds with fluoride ions, entrapping them on the surface of the precipitant and converting them into dense, insoluble micro-precipitates. When followed by standard flocculation using dilute polyacrylamide (PAM), these micro-precipitates aggregate into heavy, fast-settling flocs. This chemical pathway ensures deep solid-liquid separation, driving effluent fluoride concentrations well below standard regulatory thresholds.

Technical Performance and Operational Advantages

Formulated with an active content exceeding 50%, QL-CF001 is supplied as a pale yellow liquid with a neat solution pH of 2.5 to 3.0. The chemical offers distinct performance advantages over conventional calcium- or aluminum-based defluoridation agents:



Rapid Reaction Kinetics: Completes chemical precipitation within 2 to 5 minutes of rapid mixing, reducing required hydraulic retention time and minimizing reaction vessel footprint.

Superior Removal Efficiency: Consistently achieves a fluoride removal rate exceeding 98%, lowering effluent fluoride concentrations to below 0.6 mg/L under optimal operating conditions.

Broad Operating Envelope: Functions across a broad pH spectrum of 2 to 12, with peak precipitation performance achieved between pH 6 and 8, significantly limiting the volume of neutralizing acid or caustic soda required.

30% Operational Cost Reduction: Low stoichiometric dosage requirements combined with sharply reduced sludge generation yield substantial savings in chemical procurement, sludge dewatering, and hazardous waste transportation.

Zero Secondary Contamination: Manufactured with high-purity raw materials, the formulation introduces no secondary pollutants-such as chemical oxygen demand (COD), total nitrogen (TN), or total phosphorus (TP)-into the discharge stream. Direct Process Compatibility: Readily integrated into current physical-chemical treatment trains without requiring capital-intensive structural overhauls; can be metered directly into existing coagulation or coagulant-aid tanks.

Broad Cross-Industry Application Scope

QL-CF001 has been engineered to handle fluctuating fluoride loads and complex water matrices across a wide variety of industrial operations:



Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing: Removal of hydrofluoric acid residues, wafer-etching effluents, and microelectronics rinse waters.

Photovoltaics (PV) and Solar Cell Production: Treatment of high-volume fluoride effluent generated during silicon wafer texturing and chemical cleaning stages.

Chemical Production: Deep purification of process wastewater derived from fluorochemical synthesis and inorganic chemical manufacturing.

Metallurgy and Non-Ferrous Smelting: Treatment of effluent streams produced during smelting, ore refining, and acid-leaching circuits.

Electroplating and Surface Finishing: Remediation of wastewater generated during electroplating bath discharges and surface pre-treatment.

Aluminum Anodizing: Defluoridation of wastewater originating from chemical polishing, etching, and anodizing baths. Specialty Glass Manufacturing: Neutralization and capture of fluoride ions generated during chemical etching and frost-finishing processes.

Validated Field Results: Industrial Case Studies

Commercial installations across demanding manufacturing environments demonstrate QL-CF001's ability to consistently achieve deep defluoridation under variable operational parameters:



Field data from three industrial sites show treated effluent fluoride below 1.0 mg/L in each case.

At a chemical manufacturing enterprise in Jiangsu Province, influent fluoride measured 11.3 mg/L. Treated effluent came in at 0.80 mg/L, under the client's discharge target of 1.0 mg/L.

A photovoltaic cell manufacturer in Anhui Province recorded influent fluoride of 13.6 mg/L and effluent of 0.76 mg/L. The site stayed in continuous compliance during peak production loads.

The lowest reading came at a semiconductor and electronics plant, also in Anhui Province. Influent fluoride of 17.2 mg/L fell to 0.32 mg/L after deep defluoridation, and the treated water met a high standard for reuse. Across all documented field cases, QL-CF001 reduced effluent concentrations below 1.0 mg/L, with advanced electronics applications reaching as low as 0.32 mg/L without triggering secondary chemical spikes.

Implementation and Dosage Guidelines

To integrate QL-CF001 into industrial wastewater treatment plants, engineering teams recommend a straightforward, five-step implementation protocol:

Analyze raw wastewater samples from the equalization basin to benchmark baseline fluoride concentrations and identify competing ions.Conduct empirical jar tests to determine optimal chemical dosage based on specific effluent target standards and hydraulic conditions.Dose QL-CF001 directly into the reaction tank, adjust solution pH to between 6.0 and 7.0 using alkali/acid, and agitate for 2 to 5 minutes to complete the precipitation reaction.Feed a 0.1% polyacrylamide (PAM) solution into the flocculation basin to promote macro-floc aggregation, followed by gravity clarification in the sedimentation tank.Discharge or reuse the clarified supernatant following analytical confirmation of compliance; collect, dewater, and dispose of the settled sludge cake via standard compliance protocols.

Packaging, Storage, and Safety Standards

Fluoride Removal Agent QL-CF001 is packaged for industrial-scale deployment in standard 25 kg drums and high-volume 1,000 kg IBC containers.

Because the neat liquid formulation possesses an acidic pH (2.5–3.0), handling personnel should wear standard personal protective equipment (PPE), including chemical splash goggles, protective gloves, and acid-resistant workwear. In the event of accidental contact, flush the affected skin or eyes immediately with clean water. Drums and IBCs must be stored in a cool, dry, well-ventilated dedicated storage area sealed from environmental moisture, and kept strictly segregated from oxidizers, strong acids, and concentrated alkalis.

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About QILEE

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, QILE is a dedicated developer and supplier of advanced water treatment chemicals and industrial environmental solutions. Serving global manufacturing partners across the semiconductor, solar, metallurgy, and chemical processing sectors, QILEE delivers cost-effective, environmentally compliant technologies engineered to solve complex effluent treatment challenges.

Disclaimer: This announcement and technical data are provided for informational and technical reference purposes only. Chemical selection, specific dosing ratios, and engineering designs should be verified through on-site jar testing and qualified technical consultation.