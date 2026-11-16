MENAFN - GetNews)Kevin A. Morris has spent years tracking down the artists who flashed across the Billboard charts and then vanished. His new book, One and Done, brings those brief, bright careers back into the light. Page after page, readers meet singers, groups, and oddball acts who scored one genuine Top 40 hit, held it for at least four weeks, and never returned. The stories feel personal, sometimes funny, sometimes quiet, and always surprising.

Morris set strict rules for inclusion. A song had to reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 10 and stay there long enough to matter. No second hits. No later success under a different name. No artists who simply shifted to another chart and kept thriving. The result is a clean list of true one-hit wonders, not the usual mix of near-misses and partial successes that fill most books on the subject.

The book moves decade by decade, starting in the 1950s with doo-wop groups and novelty records, then rolling through the rock, soul, and pop eras that followed. Each entry gives a short, clear picture of the artist and the moment the song broke through. Readers learn how a Bronx street-corner group cut a B-side that crossed over to the mainstream, or how a teenage girl wrote a ballad that suddenly filled every radio. The details stay grounded. Morris avoids heavy analysis and lets the facts and the music speak.

What stands out are the hidden stories behind the chart numbers. One singer recorded a hit while still in high school and then returned to ordinary life. Another watched a novelty track become a national joke and never escaped it. A few kept writing songs that no one released. Morris follows these unseen journeys with care, showing how a single success can shape the rest of a life. Some carried the memory with pride. Others felt the weight of what never came next.

The theme of fading stardom runs through the middle chapters. Morris shows how quickly the spotlight can move on. A record climbs, radios play it for weeks, and then the requests stop. The artist is left with one strong memory and a long stretch of silence. Yet those musical footprints remain. Decades later, people still hum the melodies or search for the original 45s. The book treats that lingering presence as something real and worth recording.

Forgotten voices fill every section. Morris gives them space without turning the book into a catalogue of footnotes. A Louisiana swamp-pop singer, a British clarinetist, a Japanese pop star who topped the American chart with a song in his own language, all receive the same steady attention. The writing stays plain and direct. Readers come away knowing the names and the songs, and often wanting to hear them again.

Emotional resonance builds as the decades pass. By the time the book reaches the 1980s and beyond, the pattern is clear. One strong hit can leave a deeper mark than a string of moderate ones. Morris gathers the evidence without forcing a big conclusion. He simply sets the stories side by side and lets the pattern appear.

Later chapters include a long section of artists who are often called one-hit wonders but do not meet the book's rules. Some had other hits that people forgot. Others belonged to groups that kept charting under different names. Morris explains the exclusions cleanly, which strengthens the credibility of the main list.

Trivia questions and a song index close the volume, giving readers a way to test what they have learned and find favorite tracks quickly. The overall tone stays respectful. Morris never mocks the artists or treats their single success as a failure. He presents the work as a record of moments that mattered, however briefly.

One and Done is the third book Morris has written on the subject. Earlier volumes were shorter reference guides. This one expands the stories and gives each artist more room. Friends and family had asked for deeper portraits, and he delivered them. The result feels complete without becoming heavy.

Readers who care about chart history, lost recordings, or the quiet lives that followed sudden fame will find plenty to hold their attention. The lasting echoes of these songs still travel through radios, playlists, and memory. Morris has finally given the people behind them a clear and lasting place on the shelf.

About the Author

Kevin A. Morris is a writer whose work explores the fascinating world of the one-hit phenomenon and the stories behind the songs that briefly captured the public's attention. With a passion for music and a dedication to researching songs, artists, and their journeys, Kevin brings a unique perspective to the history of one-hit wonders.

His writing reflects a genuine appreciation for the artists and recordings that have helped shape the musical landscape across generations. His work in this genre includes One-Hit Wonders Through the Decades and One-Hit Wonders Through the Years, followed by his latest book, One and Done: The Ultimate One Hit Wonders. In One and Done, Kevin goes beyond simply listing songs and artists, exploring the stories behind the music and the circumstances surrounding their moments of chart success.

This is Kevin A. Morris's third book devoted to one-hit wonders, building on his earlier reference works while offering readers a deeper and more engaging look at the artists and songs. When he is not writing or researching music, Kevin enjoys listening to music, dancing, sports, and travelling. He lives in the beautiful coastal town of Santa Cruz, California, where his appreciation for music, life, and storytelling continues to inspire his work.

About the Publisher

Authors Book Publishing is a U.S.-based publishing service provider dedicated to helping aspiring and established writers bring their stories to life. The company offers comprehensive support throughout the publishing journey, including ghostwriting, manuscript editing, proofreading, book formatting, cover design, eBook and print publishing, and marketing services.

With a focus on preserving each author's unique voice and creative vision, Authors Book Publishing works to transform manuscripts into professionally prepared books. Its services also include ISBN assistance, metadata optimization, distribution support, author website development, book trailers, and promotional campaigns.

Through publishing and distribution support across platforms such as Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and IngramSpark, the company aims to help authors expand their readership and make their work accessible to audiences worldwide. Authors Book Publishing is committed to making the publishing process more accessible, straightforward, and manageable for writers at every stage of their creative journey.