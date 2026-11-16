MENAFN - GetNews)"Tint Pros, paint protection film in Fresno, CA, two installers applying clear PPF to the front bumper of a red Tesla, the area most exposed to rock chips and road debris."Ceramic coating also gives Fresno drivers an easier-to-wash finish with added gloss and UV resistance through the winter months.

Fresno, California - November 16, 2026 - Tint Pros offers paint protection film in Fresno for drivers heading into the Central Valley's wet, foggy winter season. The National Weather Service's climate summary for Fresno puts the typical fog season from late November through mid February, when daylight is shortest, and says the city receives 90 percent of its normal yearly rain between November and April.

Tint Pros installs STEK paint protection film, which its Fresno page describes as a clear, durable film that helps guard painted surfaces against rock chips, scratches and road debris. According to that page, STEK film brings self-healing, stain resistance and UV and chemical protection while keeping paint clarity and gloss. Packages run from Critical Impact, covering the full hood, bumper, headlights and mirrors, to Full Front, Highway and Full Car coverage.

Every film project at Tint Pros starts with an inspection of paint condition and impact areas. Washing and decontamination come next to support proper adhesion, followed by installation with precise alignment and careful edge wrapping. A final inspection then checks film placement, adhesion and clarity before delivery. The shop also gives care guidance, including washing with mild soap and soft tools and avoiding abrasive brushes and harsh chemicals.

Ceramic coating does a different job. Tint Pros describes it as a liquid-applied layer that bonds to a vehicle's exterior and helps resist UV exposure, contaminants and chemical contact while adding gloss. The shop installs IGL ceramic and graphene coatings, and its page says the hydrophobic surface repels water, dirt and debris, reducing buildup and cleaning time. Where film is aimed at rock chips and scratches, the coating is a liquid layer meant for shine and easier routine washing. Coated vehicles are washed with pH-neutral soap and soft tools, with no automatic washes.

Tint Pros is at 6155 N Blackstone Ave in Fresno, Fresno County, and its website lists service areas in Clovis, Madera, Visalia, Sanger, Kerman, Lemoore and the wider Central Valley. The shop's Google Maps listing displayed a 4.9 rating from 835 reviews when checked on November 16, 2026.

Besides paint protection film and ceramic coating, Tint Pros also installs window tinting and vinyl wraps for daily drivers, high-end and performance vehicles, according to its website.

About Tint Pros: Tint Pros is an automotive protection shop offering paint protection film at 6155 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno County, California 93710. The shop installs STEK paint protection film and IGL ceramic and graphene coatings, and also offers window tinting and vinyl wraps for daily drivers, high-end and performance vehicles. According to its website, the shop has over 23 years of experience. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for drivers in Fresno and across the Central Valley. Phone: (559) 222-8468 Website: