MENAFN - GetNews) Calgary criminal defence lawyer Chad Haggerty combines 17 years of RCMP experience with legal advocacy to help individuals facing criminal charges protect their rights and navigate the justice system.

CALGARY, ALBERTA – November 16, 2026 –

CH Advocacy, a Calgary-based criminal defence law practice led by lawyer Chad Haggerty, provides legal representation for individuals facing criminal investigations, arrests, and serious criminal charges. Drawing on 17 years of experience with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Haggerty brings a distinctive understanding of police investigations, evidence collection, and criminal procedures to his defence practice.

Facing a criminal charge can create significant uncertainty about employment, reputation, family responsibilities, and personal freedom. Understanding legal rights and obtaining timely representation can be important when responding to allegations or preparing for court.

Through its experienced criminal defence lawyer services in Calgary, AB, CH Advocacy assists clients with bail hearings, assault allegations, drug offences, weapons charges, murder and manslaughter cases, and other criminal matters.

The practice emphasizes careful evidence review, strategic case preparation, and respectful communication throughout the legal process.

Criminal Defence Representation Grounded in Real-World Investigative Experience

One of CH Advocacy's distinguishing features is Chad Haggerty's extensive background in law enforcement.

Before becoming a criminal defence lawyer, Haggerty served 17 years with the RCMP. His experience provided firsthand knowledge of how police investigations are conducted, how evidence is gathered, and how criminal allegations develop into formal charges.

After completing an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice with honours, Haggerty earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Calgary Faculty of Law in 2019.

His transition from policing to criminal defence was motivated by a desire to assist individuals accused of crimes and promote fair treatment within the justice system.

Today, he applies his investigative knowledge to examining police reports, reviewing disclosure materials, assessing witness statements, and identifying potential legal or procedural issues.

Individuals interested in learning about his professional background and legal approach can explore Chad Haggerty and the CH Advocacy defence team.

This combination of investigative and legal experience supports a defence approach tailored to the circumstances of each case.

Criminal Defence Services for Calgary and Southern Alberta

CH Advocacy represents individuals facing a range of criminal allegations, from initial investigations to court proceedings.

The practice provides assistance with:



Bail Hearings: Preparing release plans, reviewing detention concerns, addressing proposed bail conditions, and pursuing appropriate bail review applications.

Assault Charges: Defending allegations involving common assault, aggravated assault, domestic assault, and other violent offences.

Drug Offences: Representing individuals charged with drug possession, trafficking, production, and other offences under Canadian law.

Weapons Offences: Addressing allegations involving unlawful possession, prohibited weapons, and firearm-related charges. Murder and Manslaughter: Providing representation in serious cases requiring detailed investigative review and courtroom preparation.

The practice also handles other criminal matters, including driving-related allegations and offences involving theft, fraud, and property.

Each case requires an individual assessment of the allegations, available evidence, applicable law, and the client's circumstances.

Protecting Legal Rights During Criminal Investigations

Individuals may require legal advice before formal charges are laid, immediately following an arrest, or after receiving documents requiring a court appearance.

CH Advocacy assists clients at different stages of the criminal justice process, including providing pre-charge legal advice.

When reviewing a case, Haggerty considers the circumstances of the police investigation, disclosure provided by the Crown, possible Charter issues, and the legal options available to the accused.

Evidence such as police notes, recorded interviews, surveillance footage, forensic findings, and witness statements may be relevant depending on the allegations.

Careful analysis can help identify inconsistencies, procedural concerns, and issues requiring further investigation.

The practice also helps clients understand court procedures, their legal obligations, and the potential consequences of different decisions.

Although no lawyer can guarantee a particular result, thorough preparation and informed legal advice can help individuals make decisions about their defence.

Making Criminal Defence Representation More Accessible

CH Advocacy recognizes that individuals facing criminal charges may also experience financial pressure and personal uncertainty.

The practice offers flexible payment plans and accepts Legal Aid referrals to help qualifying clients access representation.

Haggerty's approach emphasizes respect, compassion, and a judgment-free environment where clients can discuss their circumstances openly.

The practice represents clients in Calgary and surrounding communities, as well as other locations across Alberta.

Individuals seeking educational information about criminal law, legal rights, and court procedures can visit CH Advocacy's YouTube channel, which provides video resources relating to criminal defence matters.

Those who need to arrange an office visit can also find directions to the CH Advocacy Calgary office on Google Maps, located at Suite 280, 700 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta.

Through its combination of practical investigative knowledge, legal preparation, and client-focused advocacy, CH Advocacy continues to provide criminal defence representation for individuals navigating Alberta's criminal justice system.

About CH Advocacy

CH Advocacy is a criminal defence law practice based in Calgary, Alberta, led by lawyer Chad Haggerty. With 17 years of previous RCMP experience and a legal education from the University of Calgary, Haggerty brings both investigative insight and courtroom advocacy to criminal defence matters.

The practice represents individuals facing charges involving assault, drug offences, weapons offences, murder, manslaughter, bail hearings, and other criminal allegations.

CH Advocacy focuses on protecting clients' legal rights, providing clear communication, and developing defence strategies based on the facts of each case.