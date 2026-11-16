MENAFN - GetNews)"Wenzhou Top Packaging Co.,Ltd."Top Packaging manufactures non-woven moving blankets for furniture delivery, relocation, and warehouse storage. Its range includes economy and professional configurations, with OEM customization for dimensions, weight, materials, branding, and packaging. The company outlines product specifications, manufacturing processes, and sample approval considerations for international buyers.

WENZHOU, China – November 16, 2026 – Wenzhou Top Packaging Co., Ltd., operating under the Top Packaging non-woven moving blankets

The product range addresses a recurring sourcing decision: selecting protective coverage that matches the goods, handling conditions, and expected frequency of use. Top Packaging's published specifications distinguish non-woven products from washable woven and microfiber alternatives, helping international buyers define requirements before comparing quotations or approving samples.

Non-Woven Construction for Delivery and Storage

Top Packaging's non-woven moving blanket range combines a non-woven fabric exterior with internal cushioning. The flexible construction is intended to separate furniture surfaces from surrounding objects during handling and transport. The company identifies one-time moves, short-distance transport, one-way shipments, and warehouse covering among the applications for its non-woven products.

These applications involve different purchasing priorities. A furniture retailer may supply protective coverings with a delivery, while a moving company may retrieve blankets for subsequent jobs. Warehouse operators may require coverage primarily against dust and incidental contact during storage. The expected service pattern should therefore guide material selection alongside purchase price.

For buyers, the distinction is between providing suitable protection for a defined journey and maintaining a reusable equipment inventory. Non-woven blankets can serve economical delivery requirements, while applications involving frequent cleaning require a separate assessment of material and care instructions.

Product Specifications That Separate Coverage from Construction

Top Packaging lists its Economy Moving Blanket in a 72-by-80-inch configuration with black non-woven fabric, non-woven binding, quilted construction, and a weight of 40 pounds per dozen. Standard packaging is 12 pieces per bundle or carton, with custom packaging available. The weight figure applies to a dozen blankets rather than an individual piece.

The company separately offers a 72" x 80" Professional Moving Blanket

This separation gives procurement teams a clearer comparison framework. Dimensions describe coverage; fabric specification, filling, finished weight, and edge construction describe the product itself. Quotations should identify these elements separately so that similarly sized blankets are not assumed to have equivalent construction.

Quilting and Edge Finishing as Purchasing Criteria

Top Packaging's factory profile identifies quilting machines, binding-folding equipment, grommet installation equipment, vacuum packaging machines, and compression packaging equipment. These support production and finishing operations across the company's protective textile range.

For padded moving blankets, quilting connects the outer layers and internal filling. The company's product descriptions explain that stitching helps secure the cushioning and limit its movement. A consistent filling distribution is relevant to buyers evaluating whether the blanket provides reasonably even coverage across the protected surface.

Edge finishing is another visible construction characteristic. Top Packaging offers binding and stitched-edge options, which should be identified in the order specification. During sample review, buyers can examine seam continuity, enclosed edges, loose threads, and the consistency of the selected finish. These observations provide practical acceptance criteria without assuming a performance rating that has not been established for the product.

Surface Compatibility and Application Limits

Top Packaging identifies tables, cabinets, sofas, refrigerators, washing machines, and office furniture among the applications for its economy blankets. Its professional non-woven product also lists wooden furniture, lacquered cabinets, leather sofas, and glass tables as potential uses.

Coverage should be checked against representative goods before an order is finalized. Furniture legs, appliance handles, projecting corners, and decorative features can require additional wrapping or separate protective components. A blanket that covers the main surface may leave these contact points exposed.

The company's moving blanket guidance recommends testing on an inconspicuous area before covering white, light-colored, or high-value furniture. Surfaces should be clean and dry before wrapping. Blankets provide cushioning and separation, while sharp-edge protection and cargo restraint remain separate requirements within the overall delivery arrangement.

Machine Washing Requires a Different Material Selection

Top Packaging does not recommend washing its non-woven moving blankets. Its product comparisons identify woven and microfiber alternatives as machine washable, and the woven range describes cold-water rinsing or gentle machine washing. Buyers requiring regular laundering should therefore select and confirm a suitable washable configuration before ordering.

This distinction is relevant to moving companies operating returnable blanket inventories. A machine-washable moving blanket and an economical non-woven delivery covering may share similar dimensions but serve different maintenance requirements.

For distributors, material-specific care information also supports accurate product descriptions. Customers should be able to distinguish the selected blanket's intended use and cleaning requirements without relying on a general label such as“professional” or“reusable.”

OEM Customization and Shipment Planning

Top Packaging offers OEM and ODM services covering blanket dimensions, materials, weight, colors, binding, logos, and packaging. Its economy product listing also identifies fabric weight, quantity per pack, edge finishing, and carton labeling as configurable items.

A purchasing specification should distinguish fabric weight from total finished blanket weight. It should also identify logo placement, label wording, pack quantities, and the required construction. Recording these details together helps connect the approved sample with the product intended for distribution.

Packaging options listed for the non-woven range include flat-packed, compressed, and vacuum-sealed formats. Buyers should confirm the selected method and request the corresponding carton or bundle dimensions when assessing freight arrangements. The final packing configuration matters to shipment planning and should be included in quotation review rather than treated as an unspecified production detail.

Sample Approval and Complementary Protection

Top Packaging describes a customization process beginning with requirements discussion and sample confirmation. Buyers review materials, print quality, and workmanship before mass production proceeds following contractual agreement and deposit payment. The published process includes quality inspection before packing and shipment.

Sample approval can establish a shared reference for dimensions, weight, filling distribution, seams, cleanliness, branding, and packing accuracy. Minimum order quantities and production timing should be confirmed for the selected configuration.

The company also offers complementary protection products. Its Woven Door Jamb Protector Recycled Material Filler Pad

For international buyers, a useful inquiry identifies the goods being protected, expected handling frequency, dimensions, material, finished weight, branding, packaging, and cleaning requirements. Top Packaging's configurable range provides a basis for evaluating those requirements through a defined product proposal and sample review.

About Wenzhou Top Packaging Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Top Packaging Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Zhejiang Province, China. Operating under the Top Packaging brand, the company manufactures moving blankets, furniture protection products, soundproof blankets, and bags. It offers OEM and ODM services for product specifications, branding, and packaging. The company supplies overseas markets including North America, Europe, and Australia.