MENAFN - GetNews) Founded on June 5, 2002, the North Austin contractor introduces a reorganized website with dedicated pages for metal roof repair, installation and replacement, backed by crews available around the clock.

AUSTIN, Texas - November 16, 2026 - Austin Metal Roofing Pros, a metal roofing contractor serving Austin and Central Texas since 2002, today announced the launch of its new website at austinmetalroofingpros. The site is organized around individual services, with dedicated pages for metal roof repair, metal roof installation and metal roof replacement, giving Austin homeowners and property owners a clear starting point for every type of metal roofing project.

More Than Two Decades on Austin Metal Roofs

The company opened its doors on June 5, 2002, and has spent the 24 years since repairing, installing and replacing metal roofs across Austin as the city and its surrounding communities have grown. Two decades of hail seasons, spring wind events and record summer heat have shaped how the team works, as more Central Texas homeowners have turned to metal as a long-term roofing choice.

Ownership, the crew and the North Austin address all stay the same. What's new is a website built to match how the company actually works, one service at a time.

Built for Central Texas Weather

Metal roofing has gained ground across Central Texas as homeowners look for roofs that hold up to long summer heat, spring hail and high-wind storm lines. A properly installed metal roof sheds water quickly, resists wind uplift, and can be finished with reflective coatings that help reduce heat gain in the attic during Austin summers.

Those same conditions are also what wear metal roofs down when the details are wrong. Thermal expansion works fasteners loose, sealant washers dry out under constant sun, and flashing at chimneys, vents and skylights becomes the weak point long before the panels themselves fail. Austin Metal Roofing Pros has built its process around those details: finding the actual source of a problem, showing the property owner what was found, and repairing or replacing only what the roof needs.

A Metal-Only Focus

Unlike general roofing contractors that treat metal as a side offering, Austin Metal Roofing Pros works on metal roof systems as its core trade. The team services both major types of metal roof found in the Austin area:

Standing seam metal roofing - concealed-fastener panels with raised, interlocking seams, a common choice for modern homes and long-term re-roofs.

Exposed fastener metal roofing - screw-down panel systems often found on ranch homes, barns, shops and outbuildings, where fastener and washer maintenance is the key to a long service life.

Services

Austin Metal Roofing Pros provides a full range of metal roofing services:

Metal Roof Repair - leak repair, loose or backed-out fasteners, failed sealant, seam separation, flashing failures and storm damage.

Metal Roof Installation - new metal roof systems for new construction, additions, shops and outbuildings.

Metal Roof Replacement - complete tear-off and replacement of aging metal roofs, as well as conversions from asphalt shingle to metal.

Storm and Hail Damage Repair - assessment and repair of panels, trim and flashing after hail and wind events.

Emergency Metal Roof Repair - the company is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for property owners dealing with active leaks or storm damage.

Metal Roof Maintenance - fastener checks, sealant renewal and flashing upkeep that extend the life of an existing metal roof.

"We've been working on Austin metal roofs since 2002, and most of the problems we're called out for come down to installation details, not the metal itself," said Josh Benson of Austin Metal Roofing Pros. "Our job is to find out exactly why a roof is leaking or wearing out, show the homeowner what we found, and fix it right the first time. The new website is set up the same way, so people can go straight to the service they need."

Service Area

Austin Metal Roofing Pros serves Austin and surrounding Central Texas communities. Property owners can request an estimate at austinmetalroofingpros or by calling (512) 501-4970.

About Austin Metal Roofing Pros

Austin Metal Roofing Pros is a metal roofing contractor established on June 5, 2002, and based at 2204 W Anderson Ln in Austin, Texas. The company provides metal roof repair, installation, replacement, maintenance, storm and hail damage repair and 24/7 emergency metal roof repair for standing seam and exposed fastener systems throughout Austin and Central Texas.